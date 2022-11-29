EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Sonia struggles to deal with Dot’s death.

Meanwhile Amy is rushed to hospital after she self harms and Whitney discovers she’s pregnant.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders.

1. Sonia starts planning Dot’s funeral in EastEnders spoilers

Martin goes to see Sonia, who has been up most of the night looking at pictures of Dot.

Sonia goes to meet the vicar, but during their meeting Dotty bursts in followed by Kathy and Ricky leaving Sonia despairing.

2. Sonia breaks down

Sonia is overwhelmed when Reverend Mills says they can do the funeral on Monday.

Martin, Sharon, Patrick, Jay and Kathy help Sonia pull everything together.

Later Martin and Sonia look through a box of Dot’s things and Sonia breaks down.

Dotty finds a tape recorder so Sonia can listen to Dot’s tape.

Sonia misses Whitney’s birthday party to stay home and gets emotional after hearing Dot’s voice.

When they learn Dot’s body is at No.25, Whitney, Dotty and Jack arrive so they can support Sonia and remember Dot.

3. Amy blames herself as Jack loses his job

Jack tries to find out if he’s going to lose his job and Amy feels guilty for reporting his attack on Denzel.

Later Jack and Denise convince Howie that Amy is getting a lot of support and can see Denzel again.

Denzel and Amy meet in the café and they have a heart-to-heart which is interrupted by Nugget.

He mistakenly tells her that Jack has been fired and an upset Amy goes back home and self harms.

Soon Jack gets a call saying Amy missed her therapy session.

4. Amy ends up in hospital in EastEnders spoilers

He and Denise rush outside and find Amy being loaded into an ambulance.

At the hospital, a nurse tells Denise and Jack that Amy needs to see a psychiatrist before she can be discharged.

Everyone is relieved when Jack gets reinstated at work and Kim throws a surprise dinner party.

But Denise and Jack aren’t happy about this and worry Amy will struggle having everyone there, especially Denzel.

A tactless moment from Kim sees Amy storm off.

5. Trouble for Jack and Denise?

Jack asks to delay his return to work so he can be with Amy but Denise thinks it’s a bad idea.

Later Denise wants Jack to come with her to Whitney’s party, but he wants to stay with Amy.

Denise goes off to get drunk and forget about their problems.

4. Whitney finds out she’s pregnant in EastEnders spoilers

Finlay and Felix are determined to throw Whitney an incredible 30th birthday party.

Whitney and Stacey bump into each other at the pharmacy and it turns out they’re both after pregnancy tests.

With only one pack of two tests left, they decide to buy and take them together.

But before they can tell each other the results they’re interrupted.

Back at No.1 Felix and Finlay tell Whitney about the party news.

But when Whitney and Chelsea are left alone, she tells her she’s pregnant with Zack’s baby.

6. Jean lets slip

Zack is excited about his new chef job and Whitney plucks up the courage to tell him she’s pregnant.

But when she tries to talk to him she’s distracted by a call from a random fling and starts flirting.

Whitney tells Chelsea that he’s too much of a player to be a father.

Meanwhile Jean and Eve find a positive pregnancy test in the bin and think it belongs to Stacey.

Stacey is amused that her mum thinks she’s pregnant and admits it is Whitney’s test.

But when Jean lets it slip to Zack, his world shatters.

At Whitney’s birthday party she speaks to Finlay and Felix about the baby.

They promise to help her raise the baby, with or without Zack.

7. Janine’s jealousy grows

Shirley tells Janine that Linda’s called in sick, but Janine is worried Mick was with his ex-wife.

Later Karen tells Janine that Mick and Linda went shopping for Ollie’s school shoes causing more paranoia.

8. Janine gets good news

Janine calls the registrar and Mick tells her he’s going with Linda to buy Ollie’s Christmas presents.

She’s furious but soon cheers up when she gets good news. What could it be?

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.