EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for 17-21 January

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Chelsea is desperate to speed up the plan to get away from Gray. But will he manage to thwart her once again?

Meanwhile, Phil faces his fate, and Janine faces a social worker.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Chelsea begs for help

Chelsea doesn’t know what to do when Gray says they should register Jordan’s birth.

She doesn’t want his name on the birth certificate.

She confides in Kheerat and Whitney, but they encourage her to stick to their plan.

However, Whitney realises they need to change tack when Chelsea explains if Gray is on the birth certificate, she’ll never get rid of him.

2. Gray gets the upper hand

Chelsea is trapped when Gray tells her they don’t need to go to the hospital because Jordan is breathing on his own.

She knows getting out was her only chance of getting her passport.

Kheerat finds out she can’t leave the house, so comes by with a plan to help.

He takes Gray to The Vic to celebrate Jordan’s birth. But will it buy Chelsea enough time to get what she needs?

Kheerat later promises to meet Chelsea at the hospital to help her sign the birth certificate, but when there, she gets a shock.

A deflated Chelsea is given some sleeping pills by her mum who has no idea what’s really going on.

Worried Denise advises Gray to book Chelsea a doctor’s appointment, leaving Gray with the upper hand once again.

3. Phil learns his fate

Phil knows he’s expecting a hefty prison sentence and feels guilty for lying to Kat.

He visits Ben to see if he can handle the business, but it’s clear something is wrong with his son.

Later, Phil puts his worries about Ben aside as he is told his fate by DCI Keeble.

But just how long is the great Phil Mitchell facing inside?

4. Stuart’s suspicions grow

Rainie suggests Stuart sees a doctor as she is worried about him, but Stuart has other things on his mind.

Mick gives Rainie flowers as a thank you for her advice about Linda, however Stuart assumes his wife is cheating on him.

Sonia tries to get Stuart to go to a cancer support group, however he’s too wound up with his suspicions about Rainie’s affair to listen.

Sonia tells him she won’t lie for him if anyone asks about his behaviour.

5. Janine tries to impress

Janine asks Mick to fake being a couple for the social worker, and he agrees.

She also wants to use The Vic as her address and Mick says she can. Is he creating a whole world of trouble for himself?

Janine meets with the social worker upstairs in The Vic and it seems to be going well.

However, downstairs Jay accuses Mick of having an affair with Janine in front of the whole pub.

Will this affect the social worker’s report?

6. Dana asks for Bobby’s help

Embarrassed by everything that’s happened with her brother, Dana asks Bobby for a huge favour.

Bobby is fuming at her expectations when she asks him to keep quiet about Aaron. Will he agree?

7. Honey and Jay on the rocks?

Jay is completing his community payback and Honey is embarrassed to see him, but Janine takes great pleasure in his plight.

8. Billy hits the jackpot

Billy is doing a house clearance when he finds a wad of cash hidden in an old doll, but he later loses it.

When he sees Mia with the toy, he destroys the doll, but will he get the cash back?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

