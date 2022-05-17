EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben Mitchell is raped by Lewis.

After an argument with Callum, Ben goes to meet Lewis.

However when Ben tries to go home, Lewis forces himself on Ben.

Lewis flirts with Ben (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lewis rapes Ben

Callum is furious with Ben for telling Lewis about his vigilante actions, leading to a huge argument between the couple.

With tensions at an all-time high, they both share some difficult words leaving each other wondering if this is the end of their relationship.

Ben goes to The Vic and begins drowning his sorrows. Meanwhile Callum is forced to cover when Lexi arrives for a sleepover and questions where her dad is.

Despite his better judgement, Ben spots Lewis on a dating app and sends him messages before meeting him for drinks.

As Lexi makes Callum think about his marriage, a drunk Ben flirts with Lewis.

With The Albert shut, Lewis and Ben head upstairs and one thing starts to lead to another.

However when Ben gets a selfie from Lexi and Callum, he has second thoughts and tries to leave.

Lewis refuses to let Ben go and rapes him.

Lewis won’t let Ben leave (Credit: BBC)

Callum thinks Ben has cheated

Sam spots Ben coming out of The Albert and winds him up about staying out all night.

At their flat, Callum is suspicious about where Ben has been, but when they bump into Lewis he lies and says they were out on the town last night.

Ben is in shock from what happened the night before and confronts Lewis about his actions, however Lewis tells him he was the instigator.

Alone, Ben looks over his messages to Lewis but is spotted by Jay who is unimpressed to see what Ben has been up to.

Meanwhile Callum tries to collect his thoughts but Sam passes by and winds him up, saying she saw Ben coming out of The Albert.

Back at their home, Callum asks Ben if he slept with Lewis. With Ben still processing what’s happened, he doesn’t deny it.

Devastated, Callum walks out.

Callum believes Ben cheated (Credit: BBC)

Later Kathy is stunned to hear from Stuart that Ben apparently cheated on Callum.

When she sees Jay’s reaction to the news, she believes it to be true. Jay confronts Ben about what happened.

Later Ben goes to talk to Lewis but is confronted by a fuming Kathy who shares some strong words.

Callum confronts Lewis who reveals Ben initiated things on a dating app.

Ben tries to tell Callum how much he loves him, but will Callum believe him?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

