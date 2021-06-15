EastEnders spoilers reveals that baby news leaves the Panesar family divided.

In next week’s scenes Kheerat gives Ben the money to pay for Jags’ protection in prison when Sharon walks into the café.

Ben doesn’t hide his disdain, but Kheerat keeps quiet.

EastEnders spoilers: Baby news divides the Square

Kheerat gives Ben the money to pay for Jags’ protection in prison (Credit: ITV)

It turns out Jags’ girlfriend, Habiba, has had her baby and Iqra tells Kheerat the news.

Later Kheerat goes to see Sharon and apologies for earlier, but she brushes it off.

Soon Suki learns that Habiba has had her baby and she isn’t happy when she realises Kheerat knew.

To make matters worse, she discovers he is also paying Habiba’s rent and is furious.

Habiba has had her baby (Credit: ITV)

However Kheerat has had enough of his mother and storms out. Later he decides to take Sharon away for the night.

Later Ben is tipsy and upset after a conversation with Callum and phones to organise protection for Jag when he sees an excitable Kheerat with Sharon.

Ben sees Kheerat and Sharon together (Credit: ITV)

Livid at the betrayal, Ben makes a phone call, but who is he contacting?

Suki gets bad news?

Later Kheerat arrives home after spending the night with Sharon to find Suki furious.

Vinny begs him to make peace with their mum.

Kheerat goes to see Sharon and sadly tells her that they need to cool it off, it’s becoming too complicated.

Kheerat finds Suki crying (Credit: ITV)

He meets up with Ben and comes clean about Sharon, but tells him it’s over between them.

Kheerat thanks Ben for looking out for Jags, but Ben’s guilt is starting to set in.

Kheerat goes to see Suki to apologise, but he quickly realises she’s crying. What’s happened?

