WARNING Major EastEnders spoilers ahead! It looks like evil Gray Atkins is set to target his next unsuspecting victim.

Chelsea Fox will flirt with Gray and ask him to represent her after she’s accused of possessing stolen goods.

But surely she isn’t safe in the hands of this serial killer?

Read on for the full EastEnders spoilers ahead…

Is Chelsea safe with Gray? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers June 2021

The police take Chelsea into questioning over the possession of stolen goods, much to everyone’s shock.

Denise and Jack confront Chelsea.

Jack advises she get a lawyer and suggests she ask Gray. Chelsea visits Gray and asks him out for lunch where she flirts but as soon as Chelsea brings up her real motivation, Gray momentarily sours. Nonetheless he agrees to represent her and they continue to flirt…

Gray Atkins is a serial killer (Credit: BBC)

Sheree is incredulous that Chelsea seems indifferent about the events the day before.

Chelsea explains that with Gray as her solicitor she will be fine, and she won’t need to pay if she keeps flirting with him. Later, after going through her case, Chelsea asks Gray out for a drink where Karen and Mitch spot them.

Chelsea goes back to Gray’s place… (Credit: BBC)

How many people has Gray killed on EastEnders?

At this point Gray has killed three people.

When Gray and his wife Chantelle arrived at Albert Square with their children, they seemed like the picture perfect family.

But it was all an illusion, as Gray was violent towards his wife behind closed doors – and eventually killed her.

Hi next victim was Tina Carter, who was set to expose him as the murderer he is, only to then fall victim to his clutches herself.

Finally, Gray killed Kush Kazemi after becoming jealous over his relationship with Whitney Dean.

