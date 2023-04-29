A beloved EastEnders star has teased the possibility of their return following Roxy Mitchell’s shock return from beyond the grave in Thursday’s episode of the soap. But which soap icon has been eyeing up a return trip to Walford?

Thursday’s episode of the soap (April 27) saw young Amy attend a family counselling session with Denise and dad Jack. It was here that Roxy Mitchell made her shock return – appearing to daughter Amy in an emotional fantasy sequence.

Roxy is back! (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Roxy Mitchell makes shock return to EastEnders

As the family gathered for their session, the therapist asked Amy to imagine her late mum being in the room. She asked if there was anything Amy would like to tell her mother.

Roxy Mitchell then appeared next to her daughter, offering her some words of comfort and advice. As Amy told her mum how much her death and absence hurt, Roxy shared her love and support. The scene then cut back to the therapy session, as Amy’s family remarked how she’d zoned out for a while.

Roxy appeared as a figment of her daughter’s imagination (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Rita Simons teases potential full-time return for Roxy

Roxy’s temporary return to the soap led some to speculate whether she might return full time. In an appearance on Good Morning Britain yesterday, actress Rita Simons acknowledged that Roxy may not be as dead as previously assumed.

“I could come back – because you didn’t see my body,” she said. Then, when pressed on whether she would like to play Roxy again, Rita said: “I don’t know. I did this for the fans.”

John Partridge played Roxy’s best friend on the soap, Christian Clarke (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders star John Partridge eyes return for Christian Clarke

Following Roxy’s return to EastEnders, her former co-star John Partridge chimed in on whether Roxy’s former best friend, Christian Clarke, might also return.

Speaking to Radio Times about Roxy’s resurrection, John said: “Well, listen, they’ve done it before. They’ve risen people from the dead before so you never know, do you? I think if Rita did make a miraculous recovery, I do think that for Christian it would be his duty to have one final rock ‘n’ roll. ”

John also shared an update as to what he thinks Christian is up to now. “I think he would have to come back from Birmingham, he’d have to leave his retail job in the Bullring – I’m pretty sure that’s where he is, probably working for Jo Malone or The White Company in the Bullring – living his full retail fantasy,” John revealed.

John played Christian Clarke on the soap from 2008 – 2012. He also made a series of guest appearances after his exit between 2014 – 2016. In their time on EastEnders together, he and Roxy were inseparable BFFs.

Could both Christian and Roxy return?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

