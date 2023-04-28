Rita Simons set to join Coronation Street after shock EastEnders return?

Actress Rita Simons has teased that she may join the cast of Coronation Street following her shock return to EastEnders last night. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Rita addressed the rumour.

Rita is best known for playing Roxy Mitchell on EastEnders from 2007 – 2017. But a recent rumour has suggested that Rita has also been pursued for a Coronation Street role. Could Rita be joining the cobbles?

Roxy made her surprise return last night (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Roxy Mitchell appears in shock EastEnders cameo

This comes in the wake of last night’s EastEnders episode, in which young Amy witnessed a vision of her mum, Roxy Mitchell. As Amy attended family therapy with Denise and dad Jack, the therapist asked if there was anything she’d want to say to her mother.

It was here that Rita made her shock return as Roxy, appearing in a brief fantasy sequence to share some words of love and support with her troubled daughter.

But while Roxy allegedly remains dead on the soap, Rita teased that a more permanent return could be on the cards one day. Is Roxy as dead as the show has previously suggested?

Roxy appeared to talk Amy through a tough time (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Rita Simons teases Roxy’s EastEnders return

Roxy appeared to die in 2017, drowning with sister Ronnie following a drug overdose. However, her body was never actually seen following the death sequence.

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Adil Ray on Good Morning Britain, the actress addressed rumours that she might one day return for good. “I could come back – because you didn’t see my body.”

‘Would you come back?’ Is an #Eastenders return on the cards for @OfficialRita? 😮 pic.twitter.com/A2jNjXKcoj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 28, 2023

Then, when pressed on whether she would like to play Roxy again, Rita said: “I don’t know. I did this for the fans.”

Roxy appeared in Amy’s time of need (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Rita addresses Coronation Street rumours

However, one thing that might stand in the way of an EastEnders return is the possibility of her joining a rival soap. Later in the interview, Adil hinted at the rumour, saying: “Is it one not far from this channel? How’s your Manchester accent?”

Rita replied, jokingly putting on said Manchester accent: “I’m not telling you.” She continued: “When I have something to tell you, I will tell you. All I will say for now is I’ve left it so that the public finally understand Roxy may not be dead. So in the future, who knows?”

