Ravi comes in for a grilling from Chelsea in EastEnders tonight (April 3) as she delves deeper into his background. Wanting to get to know him better, Chelsea starts asking questions after being warned by Stacey.

With Chelsea second guessing her feelings for Ravi and with her loved ones sharing their concerns with her, Chelsea decides to talk things through with Ravi in a bid to help her decide whether he’s for her, but will she get the answers she wants to hear in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Chelsea wants answers from Ravi in EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea grills Ravi

Denise is left feeling sick to her stomach when she finds out that Nugget is babysitting Jordan so that Ravi and Chelsea can go on a date. However, it seems that Denise’s doubts are rubbing off on Chelsea when she starts to second guess her feelings for Ravi, especially after being given a warning by Stacey.

With Chelsea now having concerns of her own, she decides to grill Ravi. She wants to gain a better understanding of who he is. She hopes that this will help her decide whether he’s the right man for her or not.

Delving deeper into Ravi’s world, Chelsea starts asking questions. Ravi doesn’t answer them at first but soon connects with Chelsea as he shares some heartfelt words about his experience of being a father. Is Ravi the right guy for Chelsea?

Denzel puts on a party (Credit: BBC)

Denzel’s party causes chaos

With Kim and Howie attending an awards night, Denzel takes his chance and uses the empty house to throw a party. Coming home from her awards night, Kim beams with pride having won an award for ‘Influencer of the Moment’ as well as a new car as her prize.

However, her mood changes when she and Howie come home to find Denzel hosting a party in the house. The pair put an abrupt end to the party, disappointing Denzel, with Howie giving Denzel a talking to.

With Kim’s attention soon going back to her successful night at the awards, she decides to celebrate by testing out her brand-new wheels, inviting the lads along for the ride. But will the new ride go smoothly for Kim?

Freddie has two dates to juggle (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Freddie goes on two dates

Freddie accidentally manages to bag himself two dates on one night and worries he won’t be able to juggle them both successfully. However, Stacey has faith in him and encourages him to take the bull by the horns and go for it.

The rest of Freddie’s family don’t have the same faith in him and watch on as he tries his best to manage both dates in the Vic. Is love in the air for Freddie tonight and will everything go without a hitch?

