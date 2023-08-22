EastEnders: How will everything unravel as Peter makes explosive return to Walford?

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, August 22), Peter Beale returned to Walford after he found the truth out about his sisters.

Ian had been forced to tell him about Cindy’s other children, making Peter go back to London to meet them.

But now that Peter’s back in Walford, how will everything unravel?

Peter found out about Gina and Anna (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Peter returned to Walford

Tonight, Peter noticed a message pop up on Cindy’s phone and listened to the voicemail. He then heard Anna’s message stating that she’s in Walford and is Cindy’s daughter. Ian caught Peter on Cindy’s phone and explained everything to him.

Shocked that he has two secret sisters, Peter couldn’t let Anna just carry on missing her mum without any explanation. Ian deleted the messages from Anna from the phone. However, Peter decided to make the journey back to Walford from France and meet his sisters.

At the end of the episode, Peter was seen walking into The Vic as Gina and Anna explained that they were closed. But now that Peter knows the truth and is back in Walford, how will everything unravel?

George and Cindy come face to face (Credit: BBC)

How will everything unravel in EastEnders?

With Peter now in Walford, later this week Cindy tells Ian that she’s going to go to London and get him.

Ian desperately tries to do everything in his power to make sure that Peter comes home without Cindy setting foot back in Walford.

However, in next week’s EastEnders spoilers, Cindy ends up in Walford anyway and soon finds herself meeting the likes of Kathy once again.

Ian turns up and tries to find Cindy but it isn’t long before they both come face to face with George.

With George and Cindy having a lot to discuss, they head to the back of The Vic. However, when Linda lets slip that Anna and Gina are next door, Cindy rushes to the bar to see her daughters.

Confronting their mum about her disappearance, Anna and Gina soon drown their sorrows with George desperate to track them down.

As everyone tries to come to terms with Cindy’s return, Cindy and Ian stay at Alfie’s. But is the storm far from over?

