EastEnders fans predict shock incest storyline with new Knight family

EastEnders fans are predicting a shock incest storyline with the new Knight family.

The BBC soap announced its newcomers this week, with James Bond actor Colin Salmon and Absolutely Fabulous legend Harriet Thorpe signing up as the Queen Vic’s new owners.

Harriet is playing the recast role of Linda Carter’s mum Elaine Peacock. And Colin joins her as her partner George Knight.

The Knights are coming to Walford in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: New Knight family in incest storyline?

The couple will also be joined by George’s two daughters. Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford will be playing the role of Anna Knight. Francesca Henry also stars as her sister Gina Knight.

But EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw has teased big drama coming with the family. He said: “The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square. George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna. George will take up residence in The Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a landlady who knows just how to have fun.

“The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister, Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her. George, Gina and Anna have been bound together for years and arriving in Walford is the fresh start the Knights are looking for.”

EastEnders: Does George Knight have a secret son?

But while the new family haven’t even arrived in Walford yet, EastEnders fans have worked out a major twist. They are convinced George will have a secret son. And that son is already in Albert Square.

Romance with one of the daughters and all is revealed. Very predictable but very possible.

Remembering that Finlay Baker isn’t the biological son of dad Avery, they have put two and two together. And they don’t think the secret will emerge nicely. Instead they think he will romance one of the Knight sisters and find out the hard way.

But is Finlay a secret son of George Knight in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

One fan wrote: “[George’s son] might already be there. Finlay. Remember his Dad wasn’t Avery. Romance with one of the daughters and all is revealed. Very predictable but very possible.”

A second agreed: “Ooh yeah, I forgot that. That’s actually a decent idea.” A third said: “Predictable but EastEnders could tackle a secret sibling relationship.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

