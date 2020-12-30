EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy will reportedly be taking a break from the soap.

The actress has played Sonia in the BBC soap on and off since 1993. But it has now been reported by The Sun that Natalie will be taking a break from the show and her character Sonia will go off screen.

According to the publication, a source explained: “Natalie, like other actors on EastEnders, was given a break for a few months.

Natalie has played Sonia since 1993 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Danny Dyer speaks about Mick’s turning point at New Year

“In real time she is back filming in the next few weeks but on-screen she will leave and be off for a few months because the show is filmed so far ahead.

“She’ll be back again early Spring.

“Giving actors on the show breaks is nothing unusual and when it’s a quieter period for their character, it makes more sense to rest the characters rather than them not doing much on set.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted EastEnders reps for comment.

EastEnders: What’s to come for Sonia?

Currently Sonia is working as a nurse. However next week it seems something isn’t right.

Ash notices something is off with Sonia (Credit: BBC)

In the upcoming scenes, Sonia is having a hard time at work and Ash checks in to see if she’s okay. But Sonia soon rushes off, shaken.

Natalie like other actors on EastEnders was given a break for a few months.

Later Sonia snaps after an insensitive comment. When she’s alone, she finally crumbles and starts sobbing. What’s going on?

Is Sonia okay? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who is Lucas’ son in EastEnders? What happened to Jordan Johnson?

Elsewhere, Sonia snaps yet again at an unsuspecting Jay after another difficult shift at the hospital.

Ash realises something isn’t right and reminds her that it’s important she looks after herself and takes a break.

Later Sonia and Martin share their separate woes. Will Sonia be okay?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Have you been watching EastEnders? Will you be watching next week’s episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.