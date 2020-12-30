EastEnders: Danny Dyer speaks about Mick’s turning point at New Year

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has spoke about Mick’s turning point at New Year.

Over the last few months, viewers have learnt that Mick was sexually abused as a child by a woman who use to work at his childhood care home – Katy Lewis.

However Katy insists that Mick has been remembering the past wrong and has tried to manipulate him.

Katy has been telling Mick he is remembering his childhood wrong (Credit: BBC)

The former landlord of The Vic has been struggling with his mental health and pushing his family away.

But it was revealed earlier this month that EastEnders has been working closely with the charity Samaritans on a storyline which sees Mick contemplate suicide.

Will he tell his family what has been going on?

EastEnders: What did Danny Dyer say about Mick’s turning point?

Danny Dyer, who plays Mick, recently spoke about Mick’s turning point and when his character finally understands what’s going on.

As reported in The Sun Danny said: “It’s the turning point in that he finally understands what’s going on and what happened to him when he was a child but he’s still got a very, very long journey to go.

Mick has been struggling with his mental health (Credit: BBC)

“It’s certainly the beginning of the end, in terms of him accepting that he was abused and realising why he’s been struggling for so long.

“Mick opening up to other people about it is really an important part of his journey too.”

Will Mick confront Katy?

Spoilers for the New Year’s episodes reveal Mick prepares to face his deepest fears head on. But when the moment arrives, can he go through with it?

Later Linda seals her fate and learns some shocking truths along the way.

What will happen to Mick and Linda?

Viewers know that Linda has been growing closer to Max Branning over the last few months.

In a recent trailer for the New Year’s episodes, Mick says: “I’ve not been honest” – is he going to tell Linda about what’s been going on?

New Year. Fresh start. Huge decision.

Join the residents of Walford and say goodbye to 2020 in style. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/x0KIfNsMda — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile Linda looks like she’s busy deciding whether to leave Walford with Max or stay behind.

In the clips, Mick can be seen frantically searching for his wife. But when he heads to their flat it looks like she has already left.

Is this the end of Mick and Linda?

For New year week EastEnders will air on Monday 28th at 8.35, Tuesday 29th at 7.30 and New Year’s Eve at 7.30. There will be an hour long episode at 8pm on New Year’s Day on BBC1.

