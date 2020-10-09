EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy thanks NHS staff as she reveals daughter Joanie has broken her arm

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has revealed her four-year-old daughter Joanie has undergone surgery after breaking her arm.

The soap favourite, who plays Sonia Fowler, praised NHS staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex following Joanie’s accident.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a shot alongside the adorable youngster, who was wearing an arm sling.

What did Natalie Cassidy say?

Updating her 48.4k followers, Natalie, 37, wrote: “I just wanted to thank all the staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital for looking after my little girl these last two days.

“She’s broken her arm and had to have a little operation to fix it. Every member of staff were absolutely incredible and looked after Joanie and me in every way possible. Home now.

“Wanted to say if you need to go to hospital for anything PLEASE go- they are the best places when you really need them. #nhs #nurses #staysafe.”

Despite her recent injury, little Joanie appeared just fine as she grinned for the camera.

Natalie Cassidy revealed her youngest daughter has broken her arm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natalie’s soap co-stars rushed to comment their support.

Louisa Lytton shared: “Oh my little darling. Give her kisses x.”

Kellie Bright wrote: “Oh my goodness!!! Give Joanie a squeeze from me.”

Clair Norris added: “Sending lots of love.”

The EastEnders star thanked NHS staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natalie’s life outside of EastEnders

It comes shortly after Natalie treated her followers to a rare glimpse of her daughters Eliza and Joanie as they tucked into a family dinner.

She also shared a clip of Joanie singing her own made-up song while wearing a pair of Minnie Mouse pyjamas.

Natalie welcomed her daughter Eliza in September 2010 with then-fiancé Adam Cottrell.

The soap star has since found love with cameraman Marc Humphreys, with the pair welcoming daughter Joanie in August 2016.

Natalie is best known for playing Sonia Fowler on the BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week, Natalie shared a loved-up snap with Marc as they snuggled up on the sofa.

In the shot, the couple could be seen adoringly gazing at each other.

She captioned the post: “It doesn’t really matter what’s going on as long as we have each other.

“And yes. My nose is rather large. @camera_marc #soulmates #laughteristhebestmedicine #kidsareinbed #peaceatlast.”

