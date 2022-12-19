EastEnders: Mick Carter to go to prison for murder?

The upcoming exit of Mick Carter and Janine Butcher from EastEnders has left fans wondering and theorising as to how exactly they will leave the show.

A fan theory has suggested that Mick could go to prison as Janine frames him for her crimes – including the car crash, back in June, that gave Linda amnesia.

With Janine leaving the Square, some feel that she could fake her own death and leave Mick shouldering the blame.

Could Mick Carter go to prison?

Mick will be leaving the soap on Christmas (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan makes Mick Carter exit theory

Writing on Twitter, and EastEnders fan shared his theory as to how Mick might exit the soap.

“Yeah that was my other theory. Mick goes to prison for ‘killing’ Janine or she frames him for the cliff crash on Xmas Day or her previous crimes earlier in the year including the scam and the crash back in June that gave Linda Amnesia,” the fan wrote.

Could this fan theory be correct?

Danny Dyer and Charlie Brooks exit confirmed

Danny Dyer, who plays Mick, is leaving EastEnders after nine years on the soap opera.

Charlie Brooks, who plays Janine, is also leaving in the same storyline.

It is widely believed that Mick will be killed off and another theory suggested that Janine could accidentally kill him.

Adding credence to this theory is the fact that Danny and Charlie Brooks were spotted filming scenes on a perilous cliff.

Will Janine frame Mick for her crimes as she exits the Square? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans will remember that Janine killed ex-husband Barry Evans by pushing him off a cliff.

Could Mick face the same fate?

Or could Janine fake her own death, leaving Mick holding the blame?

Earlier this year, Janine tried to set up Mick’s wife, Linda, to make it look like she was a bad mother.

Janine almost killed Linda in this plot.

Janine left Linda with amnesia after causing a near-fatal car crash – for which Linda was also blamed.

But could Janine frame Mick for the car crash?

Will she kill Mick?

