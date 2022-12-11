EastEnders star Charlie Brooks makes admission about future as Janine Butcher ahead of exit

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has addressed her future on the soap – after quitting her latest stint.

The Janine Butcher actress made a shock return to the BBC soap in 2021 after years away.

Charlie Brooks will soon depart EastEnders (Credit: Splash)

Janine in EastEnders

However just 18 months later she made the decision to quit – and will leave in an explosive storyline this Christmas.

But that doesn’t mean it’s the end for Janine.

Asked about playing Janine again, Charlie told Digital Spy: “I’ve had the best year and a half getting back into Janine’s shoes. She’s so fun to play, but I also love playing all the vulnerable stuff with Janine as well.

“I’m an actress, so I want to do everything. But, yeah, it is hard. I also feel like if she was to stay in the show, the character might not be as strong somehow.

“But I always say: ‘Never say never’. EastEnders is home to me, and I’ve had a fantastic time, so I’d be open to a return for sure.”

Charlie Brooks on EastEnders

It has yet to be revealed how Janine will leave the Square but fans have their own theory.

They are convinced she will leave after a murderous twist with Mick Carter.

Mick and Janine had began seeing each other after his split from Linda.

Then, in October, the couple dropped the bombshell to a devastated Linda that Janine was pregnant with Mick’s child.

The couple are now engaged and planning a wedding, but Janine’s jealousy of Linda and Mick’s past has been growing.

On Twitter, viewers of the soap shared their theories as to what Janine might to next.

Many thought that Janine might try to kill Linda.

“I can see it now, Janine is going to try and kill Linda,” said one viewer.

Others agreed but felt that the plan would go wrong in some way.

“So Janine is going to try and kill Linda and end up accidentally killing Mick instead…” predicted another.

Charlie Brooks has hinted she could return to EastEnders as Janine Butcher in the future (Credit: BBC)

“Yep. And the question is, will she kill Linda and frame someone else for it, or will she accidentally kill someone else by mistake?” wondered a fan.

Predicting Janine, Mick and Ricky’s exit from the soap, another viewer suggested that the pair might go on the run after Janine accidentally kills Mick.

“Janine and Ricky will run away together and that’ll be her exit after she kills Mick,” this fan said.

He would not be the first person to die at Janine’s hands.

She previously killed then-husband Barry by pushing him off a cliff.

Could Mick be next?

