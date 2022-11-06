Following claims EastEnders star Max Bowden has grown close to another co-star after his split with Shona McGarty, the actress in question has spoken out.

It has been reported the Ben Mitchell actor has been supported by Janine Butcher star Charlie Brooks after he quit partying amid the split.

And now Charlie has broken her silence on the romance rumours.

EastEnders star Max Bowden has ‘grown closer’ to co-star Charlie Brooks according to reports (Credit: Splash News)

EastEnders: New romance for Max Bowden after split?

The Sun reports how new dad Max, 27, had a wild summer while he dated Shona but, following a series of bust-ups, they have called time on their romance.

It has also been claimed that he has embraced a new clean-living lifestyle.

And it is said that Charlie has been supporting him.

A source told the newspaper: “She’s been a bit of a shoulder for him to cry on too. Charlie is a great role model for Max.

“She’s always really open about the benefits of giving up partying hard and how much her life has changed for the better because of it. They’ve become closer than ever on set and Max knows he can always rely on her for help.”

However, despite the swirling rumours, Charlie has insisted there is no romance involved, saying: “I’ve known Max for years. He’s basically like a little brother.”

Max Bowden gives up partying

The source also revealed how Max has given up partying after the birth of his son.

Max’s ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle, 37, gave birth to their son Reginald last month.

The couple were reportedly on a break when she discovered she was pregnant. But Max had moved on with Shona.

Charlie Brooks has denied there is any romance going on (Credit: Splash News)

One of Roisin’s friend’s claimed she was “humiliated and disrespected” by his behaviour when the new romance was made public.

The pal added: “It has been dreadful for Roisin, she feels humiliated and disrespected. [Roisin] is expecting a baby and although she is a strong woman she feels very let down.

“She never expected Max to move on so quickly. She believed they were on a break, taking time out of their relationship to sort out their differences.

“During this time she didn’t think he was involved with anyone else. She’s always been such a private person and now feels like she’s at the centre of a real-life EastEnders plot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Bowden (@bowden5)

Pair come together for baby announcement

Roisin also opened up about the split on her podcast.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

She told how she had not heard from Max in two months.

The insurance executive even claimed he had missed a scan for their baby.

However, last month, they jointly announced the birth of their son.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.