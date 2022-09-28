EastEnders star Max Bowden becomes first-time dad as ex gives birth to baby

EastEnders star Max Bowden has become a dad for the first time after his ex-girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy.

Roisin Buckle, 36, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday evening (September 28), sharing pictures of their newborn son.

She gave birth last week.

“Reginald Buckle born on the 19th September 2022,” Roisin wrote.

“I haven’t been able to post until now as aside from having my hands full I’ve been in a complete bubble of love, bonding with my son and spending time getting to know each other.

“It’s cliche but I have never felt love like this, I can’t begin to explain.”

The post was shared by proud Max, 27.

Roisin and Max are now on good terms despite having split up earlier this year.

However, there was reportedly some tension over the summer when Roisin discovered Max had moved on.

Max is now dating his co-star Shona McGarty.

The soap duo were spotted on a series of dates and he was pictured leaving her house after spending the night.

A source told The Sun back in June: “It has been dreadful for Roisin, she feels humiliated and disrespected.

“She never expected Max to move on so quickly. She believed they were on a break, taking time out of their relationship to sort out their differences.

The actor met insurance executive Roisin last summer – with him moving in with her in October 2021.

It is claimed the pair planned to start a family – and to their shock Roisin soon fell pregnant leaving the couple delighted.

Max and Shona play Ben Mitchell and Whitney Dean in EastEnders but have grown close off-screen (Credit: BBC)

Max even took her to the EastEnders set to show her off – and to gush about becoming a dad.

However cracks began to show and the pair decided to take a break.

No matter what’s gone before, little baby boy Reginald is a very welcome addition for both of them individually.

