EastEnders has confirmed Kellie Bright will be returning to the soap as Linda Carter makes a brief return this festive season.

Linda was last seen in September fleeing Walford with her newborn daughter Annie.

Linda is coming back, but what is going on? (Credit: BBC)

She was desperate to keep the truth about Annie’s biological father, Max Branning, from being exposed.

Mick decided to help his wife get away from Walford, but he has since returned to The Vic alone. What is really going on?

EastEnders: Linda Carter returns to Walford

Linda’s appearance will see her marriage go through the ultimate test – Janine Butcher.

Janine’s manipulation knows no bounds and she’s determined to find out what’s really going on between Mick and Linda.

Janine tracks Linda down, but what is going on? (Credit: BBC)

Janine decides to track down Linda and in ultimate Janine fashion, she is determined to use it to her advantage.

Linda and Mick

Over the years, Linda and Mick have been through a lot together.

Earlier this year, Linda discovered she was pregnant. Discovering she was quite far along, she realised the baby was Max Branning’s.

Linda told Mick then news and they decided to tell people that the baby is Mick’s.

Mick helped Linda flee (Credit: BBC)

However when Rainie Highway discovered that Max was Annie’s father, she wanted to try and get Max back to Walford with his granddaughter Abi.

Rainie shared custody of her great-niece, Abi, with Max, but when Jack took Abi to visit Max, Max fled with the toddler.

After Rainie tried to expose that Max is the father of Linda’s baby, Linda fled Walford with Mick.

