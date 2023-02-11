EastEnders: Lexi in danger from secretly abusive grandmother Emma?

EastEnders fans are convinced Emma is hiding horrifying secrets.

The businesswoman is played by actress Patsy Kensit.

Emma has concerned EastEnders fans with her comments to Lexi (Credit: BBC)

She recently arrived in Walford after being tracked down by Billy Mitchell and told about her daughter Lola Pearce’s terminal cancer.

At first she didn’t want to meet Lola and just watched her from a distance.

But then she couldn’t help but approach her secretly.

Emma called herself Nicole and went to the salon to be a customer of Lola’s – before following her daughter Lexi to school and sorting out her bullies.

When her true identity was revealed, Lola was shocked.

However she quickly came around and now wants her mum in her life.

EastEnders: What is Emma planning?

But viewers think she may come to regret that after spotting a concerning clue.

In last night (Friday, February 10) episode of the soap, Lola asked Emma to step back a bit.

She was concerned the pair had been spending too much time together at the expense of Lexi and the rest of her loved ones.

Emma was hurt but seemed to agree – until she began pushing for more contact.

And when she turned up on Lola’s doorstep with a present for Lexi, things took a sinister turn.

As she handed over a locket with a picture of herself and Lola as a baby in it, she asked for a hug.

Secretly whispering in Lexi’s ear, Emma said: “There’s a message for you inside the locket. Don’t tell your mum because she’s very stressed at the moment. OK?”

When Lexi was alone, she opened the locket to find a note.

The locket contained a hidden message from Emma to Lexi in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Fans don’t trust Emma

It read: “Our secret,” and Emma’s phone number.

The troubling twist has fans convinced Emma is not to be trusted.

And they are convinced she is hiding dark secrets.

One said: “Anyone else think that Emma was the abusive one in the relationship and her burn marks are from Lolas dad defending himself?”

A second said: “I think Emma has her sights set on taking Lexi.”

A third said: “Don’t trust her, I think she is after Lexi when Lola dies 🤔 or maybe she was the abusive 1 and Lola’s dad was trying to protect himself from her.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

