EastEnders legend Stephen Lord is joining Coronation Street in a new role.

The ITV soap has cast actor Stephen to play murdered builder Seb Franklin’s estranged father.

Stephen Lord played Jay Brown’s dad in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who did Stephen Lord play in EastEnders?

He is best known for playing thug Jase Dyer, Jay Brown’s dad, in EastEnders for a year from 2007.

Actress Sally Carman revealed the news to Entertainment Daily! and other media.

“He’s a wrong’un,” she said in an online press day.

“I like what they did with that.

“There were more scenes we were meant to do together – with me and Stephen Lord, who plays him, but because I got ill, they were re-written.

“It was good because the audience are left with no doubt that Abi doesn’t like him and has no time for him.

“But she simply knows he can help her with something that isn’t emotional.

“In the scenes that I have done so far, he’s trying to worm his way in and she’s like, ‘Do one’.

“I love when Corrie starts bringing different characters in, it’s awesome. It pads out Abi even more, and I love it.”

Actress Sally also teased that Seb’s dad could help Abi with her revenge scheme against her son’s killer – Corey Brent.

Earlier this year, Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends attacked Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin.

Seb later died from his injuries. However, Nina remembered the attack and realised Corey attacked Seb and Kelly tried to stop him.

Abi is devastated by the verdict and teams up with Seb Franklin’s dad to get revenge (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers

In court Kelly was found guilty but Corey was set free – leaving Abi devastated.

Sally revealed that Abi would be going away and won’t let the verdict drop.

She said: “It’s lifechanging and all of those things. But it’s like she’s being driven by a force she can’t stop and it’s slightly out of her hands as well because she has to do what she’s going to do.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous and it was such good fun. I don’t know how much I can say.”

She added: “Stunts galore. It’s been so much fun and it’s one of those storylines as an actor that you just go ‘oh come on, let’s have it.’ So it was brilliant.”

