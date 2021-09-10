Coronation Street star Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, has teased what’s to come for Abi after Corey was found not guilty for the murder of her son Seb.

Earlier this year, Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends attacked Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin.

Seb later died from his injuries. However Nina remembered the attack and realised Corey attacked Seb and Kelly tried to stop him.

However in tonight’s episode (Friday, September 10) Kelly and Corey’s trial came to an end.

Corey was found not guilty (Credit: ITV)

The verdict came in and the jury found Kelly guilty, however they found Corey not guilty.

Abi was devastated by the verdict, however it sounds like this story is far from over.

Sally Carman recently spoke to Entertainment Daily and other media in a recent interview about what’s to come for Abi.

Coronation Street: Sally Carman teases Abi’s revenge

Sally revealed that Abi would be going away and won’t let the verdict drop.

She said: “She leaves Kevin, because she can’t let it go, what’s happened, and she’s not quite sure what she’s going to do or maybe she is. But whatever she does she knows she can’t involved Kevin and Jack, it wouldn’t be fair.

Abi will be going away, but she will return (Credit: ITV)

“She loves the bones of the pair of them, which is the reason actually, ironically, why she has to leave them, because she needs to just have a think about how she can solve the injustice that’s happened.

When asked what Abi has planned, Sally said: “It’s lifechanging and all of those things. But it’s like she’s being driven by a force she can’t stop and it’s slightly out of her hands as well because she has to do what she’s going to do.”

It was also revealed that Abi will return for revenge for a big week in October.

Corey killed Seb (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about filming Abi’s return and the upcoming scenes, Sally said: “It’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous and it was such good fun. I don’t know how much I can say.”

She added: “Stunts galore. It’s been so much fun and it’s one of those storylines as an actor that you just go ‘oh come on, let’s have it.’ So it was brilliant.”

Filming for super soap week

When asked if she was pleased that the story doesn’t end with the court case and if she’s excited to be a part of ‘super soap week’ Sally said: “Yeah of course I am. I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“When we were in the studio last week doing the stunts and what not, I was just pinching myself, just like ‘wow I get to do this.’ So yeah I’m really, really happy.

Sally teased what’s to come for Abi (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a funny one as well because in real life I guess things wouldn’t automatically go to the lengths that they do sometimes. But I guess that’s the beauty of being in a soap, you can push the boundaries.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

