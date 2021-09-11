Coronation Street fans horrified by dark Kelly Neelan storyline twist

Coronation Street fans have hit out at the soap after Kelly Neelan attempted suicide in prison.

The teen tearaway was sent to prison after being found guilty of murdering Seb Franklin.

Kelly Neelan attempted to take her own life after being found guilty of murder (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Kelly wasn’t responsible for his death.

And in fact Corey Brent was the one to brutally beat Seb to death.

However a jury disagreed and Corey was found not guilty and Kelly was sent down in his place.

A prison guard was seen checking Kelly’s cell before panicking and summoning help by hitting the emergency alarm.

Foster mum Toyah then received a phone call at home with the shock news.

She told her sister Leanne: “It’s Kelly – she’s attempted suicide.”

However fans have hit out at the storyline development.

Some are annoyed at Kelly being seen as a victim when the true victim is dead.

And the other grieving over her loss.

But in particular they are outraged at the storyline playing out on World Suicide Prevention Day – without any prior warning.

One said: “Absolutely wrong trial outcome.

“Also beyond predictable that Kelly was always going to go down while Corey walked totally scot-free. At least for now #Corrie #JusticeForSeb”

A second said: “OMG just realised Kelly’s desperate suicide attempt actually took place on #WorldSuicidePreventionDay of all days #Corrie.”

A third said: “Kelly attempting suicide on Suicide Prevention Day?

“From experience, I personally think a storyline about how we can fight back and overcome suicide would have been better for anybody struggling right now? #Corrie #CoronationStreet #SuicidePreventionDay”

Abi leaves the cobbles – but will return for revenge (Credit: ITV)

What happens next in Coronation Street in Kelly Neelan storyline?

With Kelly stuck in prison, Seb’s mum Abi will soon leave the cobbles, outraged at what’s happened.

However, she will return next month for her dramatic revenge against Corey, Sally Carman has revealed.

Actress Sally said: “It’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous and it was such good fun.

“I don’t know how much I can say.”

She added: “Stunts galore. It’s been so much fun and it’s one of those storylines as an actor that you just go ‘oh come on, let’s have it.’ So it was brilliant.”

