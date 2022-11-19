EastEnders star Kellie Bright issues update on her future on the soap after Danny Dyer quits

EastEnders star Kellie Bright has issued an update on her future on the soap.

The Linda Carter actress is set to be one of the last family standing as co-star Danny Dyer quits the soap.

EastEnders star Kellie Bright has issued an update about her future on the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny has now finished filming for the BBC soap with his explosive exit to play out over Christmas.

Fans have been desperate to know if Kellie will be sticking with the soap, or whether she will leave with Danny.

Now Kellie has reassured fans by addressing the concerns.

She told the Mirror: “I don’t think I’m done yet. I’ve always said while I’m happy and I’m enjoying the work – the work matters to me, I’m not someone who just turns up – I’m not that sort of person. I’ve honestly had such a good time with it and I’m hoping that will continue and as long as it does I’m really happy to stay there.”

The actress added: “We’ve only just finished filming Christmas, so I’ve only just finished working with him, so at the moment it doesn’t feel that unusual because obviously we weren’t together all the time anyway. I still speak to him most days! So it doesn’t feel too bad at the moment but it will obviously be different.

Kellie Bright doesn’t know what will happen in EastEnders

“I’m quite excited about what it might be like for Linda now. Obviously she’s going to be sad for a little while because she’s there without him. But it’s like having a blank canvas, this new chapter for her. And I honestly don’t know what they’ve got in store for her.”

Meanwhile Danny has begun filming in Australia for his first role away from the soap.

Kellie and Danny have appeared in EastEnders for almost a decade (Credit: BBC)

He will star in the new Channel 5 thriller Heat, which will begin filming in Australia this month.

It’s described as a “premium action thriller” which sounds like it will keep us on the edge of our seats!

The description of the show from Channel 5 reads: “Heat unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation.

“As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

