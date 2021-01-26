EastEnders viewers ‘felt sick’ after it was revealed that Katy Lewis has sexually abused multiple children.

Last year it was revealed that Mick was sexually abused by his childhood carer Katy. This meant Mick fathered Frankie at the age of 12, but he didn’t meet his daughter until last year.

In last night’s episode (Monday, January 25) Frankie went to see Mick to confirm he wouldn’t go to the police and report Katy. She told Mick and Linda that it was the anniversary of her brother Harry’s death.

Katy abused Mick (Credit: BBC)

However Shirley was furious and pointed out that there could be other victims who haven’t come forward.

Later, Linda and Frankie went for a coffee and Linda met Jed. Frankie explained Jed is Harry’s brother from his dad’s side. However Harry’s dad never had anything to do with him.

Jed was also abused by Katy (Credit: BBC)

Suspicious, Linda asked if she could go to the crematorium to pay her respects, even though Katy would be there.

EastEnders: Which other children did Katy abuse besides Mick?

Later, Linda began to question Jed about his and Harry’s dad.

She explained to Jed that Katy abused Mick and tried to make out all these years later that Frankie wasn’t his child. But Jed told her Harry was his brother before storming off.

Linda and Frankie decided to follow him and yelled at Frankie: “Is this down to you? Did you out her up to it?

Linda was shocked to realise Katy abused multiple children (Credit: BBC)

“Look, I did what I said, what I promised. I didn’t say a word, not a single word! Not about Harry, nothing.”

When Frankie asked what he was on about, Jed said: “I’ve never told no-one… about me about any of us.”

Frankie and Linda looked horrified as they realised Katy had groomed and sexually abused multiple children, including Mick and Jed.

So Jed is Harry's dad which means Katie abused him too. I feel sick #EastEnders — Karen M Renton (@karen_renton) January 25, 2021

I feel physically sick… she did it to Jed too😭🤢 #EastEnders — ♥︎ 𝕊 𝕚 𝕟 𝕖 𝕒 𝕕 ♥︎ (@KWMadhead94) January 25, 2021

Wow so Katy was a serial rapist then😳 'any of us' made my blood run cold #eastenders — lucy🍁 (@dokeiculx) January 25, 2021

Okay so Katy got away with abusing so many children? I hope Frankie breaks her promise and goes to the police 😡 #EastEnders — Sue™️ (@Shh_DontSayIt) January 25, 2021

#EastEnders 2 Serial Killer's🤮🤮, A Serial Paedophile🤮, What's Next For Everyone Involved? Surely Katy's Going To Prison For Abusing Children?🤮🤮I Can't Take Anymore Of This🤢🤢🤮🤮. — Marva Longmore (@Undergrowth2) January 25, 2021

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

