Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders, has celebrated becoming a grandfather after his daughter Dani gave birth.

Dani, who won the 2018 series of Love Island, revealed on Instagram that she has given birth to a son.

Actor Danny shared a picture of his daughter and grandson to his Instagram account, thrilled at the new addition to the family.

He captioned the post: “So my baby had a baby. [Bleep] me we needed some joy this year.

“So proud of @danidyerxx. Cannot wait to meet the little beaut.”

Danny’s EastEnders co-stars were quick to send congratulation messages to Danny.

Danny plays Mick in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Danny’s on-screen daughter Frankie Lewis, commented: “Congratulations! I’m so happy for you.”

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who plays Ash Kaur, wrote: “Congrats!”

Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor, said: “Congratulations Grandad!”

Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush Kazemi, commented a red love heart emoji and Danny Hatchard, who plays Mick’s son Lee, commented clapping and heart emojis.

Dani Dyer and her pregnancy

In July last year, Danny announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

She has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy through Instagram.

Announcing the arrival of her son yesterday (Sunday, January 24), she wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived arrived 23/01/2021.

Dani gave birth to her son over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and grateful to be his mummy…

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown…

“The best experience ever, will never forget this day.”

