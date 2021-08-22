EastEnders fans are convinced Janine Butcher is grooming Tommy Moon.

The soap villain will soon make her comeback – and fans think it has already begun with promising footballer Tommy being contacted online by a mystery woman.

Fans are convinced Janine Butcher is grooming Tommy Moon (Credit: BBC)

Janine Butcher in EastEnders

Next week he will go missing as he goes to meet the woman in question – and fans think they know who it is.

And they think Janine has an evil plan for him – with him being her daughter Scarlett’s brother.

Tommy’s biological father is Michael Moon – Janine’s ex.

One said: “I’m very here for Janine’s #EastEnders return storyline. That is, if it’s what I think it is. Grooming Tommy Moon because his sister/her daughter Scarlett Moon is needing a vital organ?”

A second said: “I think the woman has to be Janine luring Tommy away to help Scarlett get cured.”

A third said: “Tommy’s been on the laptop chatting to Janine or Scarlett I think #EastEnders.”

EastEnders’ Janine Butcher to return within weeks

It was revealed earlier this year that Janine would be returning.

The character was last seen in 2014 leaving to go to Paris.

Executive producer Jon Sen spoke about Janine’s return, saying: “Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

Tommy goes to meet the mystery woman – but is it Janine? (Credit: BBC)

“Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.”

Teasing a notable plot for Janine, he continued: “We have lots of drama in store for Janine. In fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…”

It has also been reported in The Sun that Janine’s daughter Scarlett Moon will be played by Tabitha Byron.

Charlie Brooks is returning as Janine Butcher (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Janine’s explosive return plot revealed

Soap bosses have filmed a major new stunt featuring a fiery inferno ripping through Albert Square.

Pictures posted online show EastEnders favourite Danny Dyer filming as part of the stunt.

Later pictures emerged of Charlie filming covered in soot and dust.

According to the Metro, neighbours who live close to the set were left shocked by the stunt.

A source told the publication: “When we bought our house, we had no idea how close we are to the EastEnders set!

“I heard a lot of sirens and thought something was going on but then realised it was coming from the [nearby] EastEnders set.

“There were ambulances and fire engines and a lot of smoke. It was definitely not an emergency, they were filming something.”

