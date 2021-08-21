EastEnders fans are convinced Honey Mitchell and Suki Panesar are set for a shock romance.

The shopkeeper has become determined to help her boss through her grief after the murder of her son Jags.

Is Suki Panesar falling for Honey Mitchell? (Credit: BBC)

Honey told her: “Jags dying – I can’t even imagine. So it doesn’t matter if you snap at me, or push me aside – I’m not walking away because that’s what friends do. You’re kinda stuck with me.”

“I’m not a good person,” said Suki as Honey told her not to blame herself.

However, Suki admitted the truth: “What happened to him, what I did.

Read more: EastEnders: First look at Janine Butcher’s arrival as Charlie Brooks returns to soap

“I killed Jags. I told them it was him – I tipped the police off but it was Vinny who did the robbery. It was Vinny who hit Martin.

“The police were nowhere near getting him – no-one needed to be punished, but he was defying me and I wanted to teach him a lesson.

“I put my own son in prison. Me – his mother. I might as well have killed him myself.”

EastEnders: Suki Panesar makes killer confession to Honey Mitchell

Honey was horrified by the confession and distanced herself from Suki.

However after running into Ash and hearing how her mother was struggling to cope – Honey returned.

She wants to help Suki in whatever was she can.

“Please listen to me,” Honey told her.

“I am your friend and you must stop punishing yourself now.

“Maybe if you tell me, it might help you cope – you might find a way of forgiving yourself?

However Honey Mitchell is determined to help Suki as best she can (Credit: BBC)

“I can help you, as best as I can.”

However EastEnders fans think there’s something else going on – and romance could soon blossom.

“I’m getting gay vibes from Suki and Honey,” said one. “Come on EastEnders don’t let me down.”

Read more: Ex-EastEnders stars Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy spotted ‘on a date’

A second said: “Exploring both Honey and Suki’s more fluid sexuality in their middle age could be an interesting move.

“And I think Suki is starting to develop feelings already.”

A third said: “I don’t know why I’m excited over Suki and Honey knowing damn well this show ain’t gonna go there. #EastEnders.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!