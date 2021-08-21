EastEnders is always filled with drama, however with spoilers revealing new arrivals, returns and a reported explosion, it looks like Albert Square will be busy this Autumn.

EastEnders spoilers: Jack gets suspicious of Gray

Will Gray be caught out? (Credit: BBC)

Over the last year, Gray has taken the life of his wife Chantelle Atkins, Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi.

While no one knows that he is a killer, it’s clear some Walford residents aren’t too keen on him.

Next week Gray’s girlfriend Chelsea buys a ring at a pawn shop. However, Gray notices it’s Chantelle’s ring on her finger and demands she takes it off.

Later, Chelsea tells Jack what happened with the ring and then questions Gray on it. But Gray is short with him leaving Jack suspicious.

Could be find out the truth about Gray?

Aaron Monroe arrives

Aaron Monroe arrives in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Dana’s brother and Harvey’s son Aaron will be arriving in Walford this autumn.

Aaron, who will be played by Charlie Wernham, has been described as confident and likes to get his own way.

He is close to his dad who raised him alone but as soon as he landed a job in finance, he left home.

Things between Aaron and Dana are strained and she often feels shut out by him.

Though Aaron is fiercely loyal, his arrogance often becomes biggest asset and downfall in equal measure.

When he comes to Walford to check his family’s new set up, a few things catch his eye and he decides to stick around.

Janine Butcher and Scarlett Moon return

Janine is back! (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Janine Butcher would be returning to Walford after leaving in 2014.

While little is known about Janine‘s return, it’s thought to be huge.

Executive Producer Jon Sen teased she could be back in dangerous form.

He said: “Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

“Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.”

Teasing a notable plot for Janine, he continued: “We have lots of drama in store for Janine. In fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…”

It was also recently reported in The Sun that Janine’s daughter Scarlett had been cast with actress Tabitha Byron taking on the role.

Linda’s baby

Linda’s baby is due this autumn (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this year, Linda Carter was shocked to discover she’s pregnant with Max Branning’s baby.

However the only ones who know about the baby’s paternity are Linda, her husband Mick, her daughter Nancy and stepdaughter Frankie.

With the baby due this autumn, how will the Carter family feel about the baby?

The end for Keegan and Tiffany

Is it the end for Tiff and Keegan? (Credit: BBC)

In upcoming scenes Vinny discovers that Keegan cheated on Tiffany with Dotty and decides to tell Tiff the truth.

Could this be the end for the young couple or will they be able to fix things?

Fire on Albert Square

Will there be a fire on Albert Square? (Credit: BBC)

It has been reported that the cast of the BBC soap have been filming a dramatic explosion scene.

While it hasn’t been confirmed if there will be a fire, a source told Metro.co.uk that sirens were heard coming from the set.

They said: “When we bought our house we had no idea how close we are to the EastEnders set.

“I heard a lot of sirens and thought something was going on but then realised it was coming from the [nearby] EastEnders set.

“There were ambulances and fire engines and a lot of smoke. It was definitely not an emergency, they were filming something.”

What could it be?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

