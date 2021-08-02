EastEnders fans were thrilled when Jake Wood revealed he had reunited with his former co-star Adam Woodyatt.

The actor, who played Max Branning from 2006 until 2021, shared a selfie with Adam, who plays Ian Beale on the soap, revealing they ran into each other at King’s Cross station.

He captioned the post: “Bumped into this legend at King’s Cross this morning @adamwoodyatt. Yeah that’s right, we’re theatre bods now.”

Jake’s followers were thrilled to see the two together.

Bumped into this legend at King’s Cross this morning.

Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell, wrote: “Yes boys.”

Adam and Jake reunited (Credit: BBC)

One fan wrote: “Brilliant photo guys! Small world indeed. Love that ‘Max’ and ‘Ian’ would probably avoid each other at King’s Cross, but Jake and Adam will have a laugh and take a great selfie.

“Miss you both on EastEnders, not the same without either of you.”

A second fan wrote: “Yes, two legends.”

Another said: “Great pic guys.”

EastEnders: What is Jake Wood up to now?

Max left Walford earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this year, Jake filmed his final scenes at EastEnders and in February, Max left Walford.

In June, Jake announced he would be performing in a play called 2:22 A Ghost Story alongside Lily Allen, Julia Chain and Hadley Fraser.

Has Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders?

Meanwhile Adam still plays Ian Beale on the soap, however he is currently off-screen.

Back in January, Ian discovered that his wife Sharon was trying to poison him. This was because she found out about Ian’s part in her son Dennis’s death.

However Sharon was unable to go through with killing Ian, who she had been friends with since she was a child.

Ian fled Walford (Credit: BBC)

But when Sharon’s ex-husband Phil arrived to kill Ian, he discovered Ian had fled Walford and he hasn’t been seen since.

Meanwhile, actor Adam took a break from the soap to do a play, Looking Good Dead.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

