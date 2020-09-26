Jags Panesar is bidding farewell to Walford as actor Amar Adatia leaves EastEnders.

The star joined the BBC soap last year as part of the Panesars, but he will be the first to leave.

Amar is leaving the soap (Credit: BBC)

According to reports, the pest controller will go up against his evil mother Suki and lose.

Actor Amar told Digital Spy: “Jags went against her and being the strong women she is, just like their father in the past, anyone that goes against her doesn’t tend to fare so well.

“He knew what the right thing to do was in that Martin situation, but he couldn’t – he wasn’t allowed to.”

He said he was meant to leave earlier in the year. However, the pandemic got in the way.

“I always knew I’d only be in the show for a set period of time when I signed up,” he said.

Suki will have a hand in her son’s exit (Credit: BBC)

“I had just finished shooting a film and had prior commitments to promote that. But then the pandemic hit and everything understandably got put on hold. With timings all pushed back, I was more than happy stay a little bit longer to make sure that we wrapped up Jags’ storyline properly.”

Speaking further, he said he knows he was “really lucky to have those extra months of filming”. It allowed him to “spend time with everyone on set” before saying goodbye.

EastEnders’ Jags exit teased by actor Amar Adatia

He also said that his exit will “prove just how far” Suki is willing to go.

Speaking further, the actor said he knows how important it is for EastEnders to show diversity and reflect real life.

For him, it was “lovely” to play a part in the Panesar family. He called the role “an honour” and his time on the show “an amazing journey”.

Jags’ exit will play out in October on the soap.

