EastEnders fans were left furious as it was revealed the cameras in the London Tube station, which would’ve exposed Gray as a killer, weren’t working.

In last night’s episode of the BBC soap (Monday, April 19) Kush was killed off in a shocking plot twist.

Kush, Whitney and his son Arthur planned to leave Walford for Dubai to get away from the Mitchells after Kush reported their involvement in the car robbery to the police.

Kush told the court that he wasn’t the only one behind the robbery (Credit: BBC)

However Whitney’s boss and friend, Gray, wasn’t happy when he discovered they were leaving, as he had become increasingly more possessive over Whitney.

He ended up following Kush, Whitney and Arthur to the tube station. But when Whitney took Arthur tot the toilet, Gray approached Kush, furious at him for taking Whitney away from him.

As the two got into a physical altercation, Gray ended up on the tracks. Kush managed to help him up onto the platform.

Gray killed Kush (Credit: BBC)

Read more: When did Davood Ghadami join EastEnders as Kush and is he married?

As Gray led on the ground, Kush warned him he could’ve died. But the solicitor ended up getting up and pushing Kush onto the tracks and seconds later, a train came by.

In tonight’s scenes (Tuesday, April 20) it was confirmed Kush had died and Gray was trying to see what the police knew about Kush’s death.

However Callum mentioned that the CCTV had been vandalised meaning there was nothing to show what really happened to Kush.

But fans were furious that Gray had got away with murder once again.

Yep of course the cctv is busted, How convenient.😒 #EastEnders — jordanstacey1 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@jordanstacey110) April 20, 2021

Who else has Gray killed in EastEnders?

Last year, abuser Gray killed his wife Chantelle after discovering she planned to leave him.

He ended up pushing her onto their dishwasher, which had an upward facing knife. He was able to make her death look like an accident.

A few months later, Tina Carter began living with Gray and started to figure out that he killed Chantelle.

Gray seemingly killed Tina and took her body away.

Gray killed his wife Chantelle last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week revealed in pictures

He later told her family she fled the country as she was being framed for Ian Beale’s attack.

Will the truth about Gray’s crimes come to light?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.