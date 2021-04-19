When did Davood Ghadami join EastEnders as Kush and is he married?

EastEnders viewers were shocked when Kush was pushed in front of a train in tonight’s episode (Monday, April 19), but what’s next for Davood Ghadami?

It was announced last year that actor Davood would be leaving EastEnders.

In tonight’s scenes, viewers witnessed Kush being pushed in front of a train by Gray Atkins. But who plays Kush and what do we know about Davood?

Who plays Kush in EastEnders?

Kush Kazemi is played by actor Davood Ghadami.

Davood is 38 and was born in Harlow, Essex.

Kush in EastEnders: What else has Davood been in?

Before landing the role of Kush in EastEnders, he had roles in Casualty, The Bill, Doctors, Doctor Who and Law and Order: UK.

In 2010, he played Duncan Clark in Taggart and in 2013 he played Raj in Skins Fire.

In 2017 Davood also competed in Strictly Come Dancing. Davood was partnered with professional Nadiya Bychkova.

Is Davood married?

In 2010, Davood married his long-term girlfriend Isobel.

Together they have two children – Eve, born in 2012 and Grace, born in 2015.

When did Davood join EastEnders?

Kush made his first appearance in the soap on October 2014.

Kush is the son of Carmel Kazemi and his brother was Shakil Kazemi. He is the biological father of Arthur Fowler and the late Zaair Kazemi.

Kush’s best friend Martin Fowler is the stepfather of Arthur and the both of them act as Arthur’s father.

Kush got engaged to Whitney Dean a couple of weeks ago.

The couple planned to flee Walford after Kush set the Mitchells up, revealing to police they were behind the robbery he was involved in last year.

But as the two planned to leave with Arthur, Gray followed them to the train station.

As Whitney took Arthur to the toilet, Gray came along and got into an argument with Kush over Whitney.

The two got into a physical altercation and Gray fell onto the tracks. But Kush helped him up.

However, in a shocking twist, Gray pushed Kush onto the train tracks. Afterwards he left the station.

What will Davood do after leaving EastEnders?

It was announced last week that he will be joining the cast of BBC medical drama Holby City.

Davood will be playing Eli Ebrahimi, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

