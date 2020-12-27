EastEnders fans are worried Tina Carter will be murdered by Gray Atkins after she confronted him about killing Chantelle.

Killer Gray realised in last night’s Boxing Day episode that Tina was close to discovering the truth of what happened with Chantelle.

Gray looked terrified as Tina Carter confronted him over murdering wife Chantelle in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know he killed her and staged the scene to look like a tragic accident.

He decided that he needed to get Tina out of Walford and so lied to her and her family about her facing prison for Ian Beale’s attack.

Gray lied and told Tina there was a witness and the police would be coming to arrest her at any minute.

Read more: Is Ian Beale dead? Sharon Watts poisoned him after learning Denny truth

He insisted she run abroad and set about making the arrangements.

But while getting money and after running into the copper, Tina discovered the truth – there was no witness and she would soon be cleared.

However, instead of waiting until she had back up, she ran straight to the house to confront the killer alone.

Tina raged at Gray for killing Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Tina Carter furiously confronts wife killer Gray alone

She said: “I’m not leaving Gray. I’m not leaving because of a liar – I mean you.

“It’s the thought of me not leaving that scares you. You want me gone. Because of what I said yesterday in front of Mack. I don’t blame her for wanting to leave you.

“People like you – I see you. I bet she was terrified, terrified of her own husband.

Gray killed Chantelle earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

“And now you’re frightened of me because I am onto you. How long did it last – the happiness? A couple of months? A year?

“And then what – you found a dirty plate? How long until you took her phone and deleted her friend’s numbers? You hit her, didn’t you?

“I see you Gray. And she saw it too, didn’t she? That night right here in this kitchen she finally found the strength.

“Finally stopped pretending you would ever change. It wasn’t an accident, was it? You killed her. You murdered your wife.”

And while it was an impassioned display, fans are convinced it has cost Tina her life.

Read more: EastEnders’ Clair Norris looks unrecognisable in Christmas selfie

One said: “Grays gonna kill Tina!!!!! #EastEnders.”

“As soon as he said the knives go blade up, it was fairly obvious what was on the horizon for poor Tina #EastEnders,” said a second.

Another added: “Tina inadvertently signed her death warrant #EastEnders.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!