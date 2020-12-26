EastEnders has finally revealed Ian’s attacker – as Sharon Watts tried again to kill him, but is Ian Beale dead now?

Queen Vic landlady Sharon was revealed to have been behind the attempt on Ian’s life in last night’s episode.

She convinced ex Phil to attack Ian for her after discovering that he was responsible for her son Denny’s death in the boat crash.

But Phil failed, and after a second attempt was thwarted, he pulled out.

However far from backing off from her revenge plan with her hitman out of the way, Sharon decided to finish the job herself.

Viewers watched in shock as she crushed up pills and melted them into Ian’s Christmas pudding before serving him a huge slice.

But is Ian dead? Or will he survive another attempt on his life?

Speaking about the bombshell twist, actress Letitia Dean said Sharon is blinded by her grief and wants Ian dead.

eastenders sharon watts

“As far as Sharon’s concerned, Ian very much deserved it,” she said.

“It’s something of a lucky coincidence in Sharon’s eyes that Ian’s managed to provoke half the Square into a murderous rage at the same time. That certainly took the heat off of her and Phil whilst they were plotting!

“Sharon was trapped in a cycle of sorrow after Denny’s death. Albie coming into the world on the day that Denny left it was nothing short of horrific for Sharon – it should have been one of her happiest days so it’s not something that she’s able to move on from.

“But life does go on and Sharon’s has had put on a brave face behind the bar most of the time, but on the inside she’s still absolutely broken.

“When she realised the truth she channelled all of that and it becomes poisonous – quite literally!”

However could this lead to a Sharon and Phil reunion?

“I think they’re unique to one and other, after all these years of a tumultuous relationship,” she said.

“They understand each other regardless of all the awful things they’ve done. Ian’s demise is the one thing they wholeheartedly do agree on.

“Phil saw Denny as his own son so they are united in their sorrow and wanting to see Ian pay.”

