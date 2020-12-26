EastEnders’ Clair Norris looks unrecognisable in Christmas selfie

EastEnders star Clair Norris looks unrecognisable in a glamorous selfie she took on Christmas Day.

The actress, who plays Bernadette Taylor in the soap, looked a world away from her frumpy character.

Clair Norris posted the glam selfie to Instagram stories (Credit: Instagram)

Clair wore a festive jumper with Santa on the front as she got into the Christmas spirit.

She completed her look with a headband in the shape of a silver Christmas tree.

The soap star wore a soft palette of make-up, with shimmering gold eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

And with her hair down she looked a world away from Bernie.

Posting the snap to her Instagram story, Clair wished fans a “Merry Christmas”.

The glamorous selfie showed Clair at her best and made the stark difference between her and her character Bernie all the more obvious.

Schoolgirl Bernie often goes make-up free and has her hair scraped back in a bun in the soap.

Clair recently made a return to EastEnders after months of sporadic appearances left fans frustrated.

Bernie usually looks like this (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand Clair Norris gets a storyline

Last week Walford residents got into the festive spirit. Characters dressed up for early Christmas celebrations, including Bernie, who dressed as an elf.

In the scenes, Bernie, Kim, Patrick and Mitch, who dressed as Santa, had a dance in Albert Square to Step Into Christmas.

Actress Clair, who plays Bernie, shared behind the scenes pictures dressed as an elf to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Bernie giving Will Ferrell a run for his money – Elf 2?”

EastEnders fans saw the post and demanded that Bernie gets a storyline soon.

One wrote: “Great to see you back on screen! They need to use Bernie more.”

A second commented: “Ok but when’s Bernie getting a storyline? The people need an answer.”

A third said: “Bernadette needs a good storyline for 2021! High time she was given a romance or something gritty and intense.

“Would love Bernie to get on the wrong side of Suki and have a conflict with her! Have a lovely Christmas Clair.”

