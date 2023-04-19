EastEnders fans ‘work out’ identity of ‘Christmas corpse’ after Ravi affair is exposed

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday April 18, 2023), the truth finally came out as Denise and Ravi’s affair was exposed.

After Denise told Jack about her kisses with Ravi, Jack interrupted Nish’s birthday party to confront Ravi.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ the identity of the ‘Christmas corpse’ now that Jack knows the truth about Ravi.

Denise told Jack the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denise and Ravi’s affair was exposed

Last night, Denise told Jack the truth about her affair with Ravi, explaining that this was the reason why Amy was drinking.

She then told Jack that she had been feeling lonely whilst Jack was dealing with Amy’s self-harming and Ricky being a dad.

She’d made a mistake by kissing Ravi on a few occasions, explaining that Ravi had then been blackmailing her.

Jack was furious after finding out about the affair and took it out on Denise after discovering that she’d been the one to tell Ravi about the police investigation on him.

With Denise begging Jack to give her another chance, Jack went and interrupted Nish’s birthday party and told everybody – including a heartbroken Chelsea – that Ravi had been seeing Denise.

Ravi and Jack then had it out with each other outside, with Ravi punching Jack in the head. With Ravi going home after the fight, Nish was disgusted with him and proceeded to punch him, leading him to fall on the table and smash up his special plate.

Fans think that Ravi is a dead man walking (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘work out’ identity of the ‘Christmas corpse’

EastEnders fans reckon that Ravi could end up being the ‘Christmas corpse’ as many people are out to get him now that the truth has been revealed.

Denise, Nugget, Chelsea, Jack and Nish have all expressed their hatred for Ravi – but could one of them end up killing him at Christmas?

One fan wondered: “Ravi could well be the Christmas corpse. Jack or Denise could well kill him at this rate! But I think it could be Chelsea…”

Ravi could well be the Christmas corpse. Jack or Denise could well kill him at this rate! But I think it could be Chelsea… 👀🔥#EastEnders — BST (@BridgeStTroll) April 18, 2023

ravi is deffo the dead body at christmas… i know 8 months is a long time but it ain’t that long… #EastEnders — ace’s ace (donna ludlow is dead in my front room) (@sukistraken) April 18, 2023

I think Ravi could well be the victim of the Six, he's getting linked to everyone now, all we need is Rocky's troubled offspring to get drugs from him and Kathy's role is set #EastEnders — David Corbett (@northbound24) April 18, 2023

Another fan predicted: “Ravi is deffo the dead body at Christmas… I know eight months is a long time but it ain’t that long…”

A third viewer suggested: “I think Ravi could well be the victim of the Six, he’s getting linked to everyone now, all we need to Rocky’s troubled offspring to get drugs from him and Kathy’s role is set.”

Is Ravi the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Ravi die at Christmas?

Ravi is not in a lot of people’s good books at the moment, with both Jack and Nish already turning violent against him.

A lot of people would want him out of their lives for good if they got the chance, with even Ravi’s own son, Nugget, blaming him for ruining his life.

But, will anybody want to get revenge on Ravi so badly that they’d do anything to see him dead? Could Ravi die at Christmas?

