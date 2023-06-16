EastEnders fans ‘work out’ exactly who Theo is and what he wants from Stacey and Lily

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, June 16), Theo gifted Lily some trainers despite Stacey’s disapproval.

He had heard that they couldn’t afford the new trainers and had bought them for her as a treat.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ exactly who Theo is and what he wants from Stacey and Lily.

Stacey wasn’t pleased (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Theo bought Lily some trainers

Last night, Freddie invited Theo round, making him hear that Stacey couldn’t afford to buy Lily some new trainers.

In the Slaters’ kitchen, Stacey found a box of trainers under the table and took them out.

Theo then explained that he was going to clear it with Stacey first but bought them at a discount price for Lily as a birthday treat.

Stacey told Theo to take them back as it wasn’t fair on her other kids as they wouldn’t be getting anything like that for their birthdays this year.

Later on, Theo placed the trainers in the bin whilst Lily was taking some rubbish out and suggested that she keep them and make out as though she just found them.

Lily then told her friends, making Amy fear that Lily was being groomed. Lily then confronted Theo and asked if he was a pervert but he assured her that he was not as he wasn’t a stranger but a family friend.

Fans reckon that Theo is a Secret Cam subscriber (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan ‘work out’ who Theo is and what he wants

EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ who Theo is and what he wants. They reckon that he is indeed a pervert and also subscribes to Stacey’s Secret Cam page.

One fan wrote: “Theo is such a creep, he’s defo the guy on the cam paying Stacey and now he’s trying to get in with her daughter.”

Theo is such a creep, he's defo the guy on the cam paying Stacey and now he's trying to get in with her daughter 😷 #EastEnders — Kels Bethany (@kelsknight1996) June 16, 2023

The look Theo gave Stacey as she walked away… yeah he’s the one who’s been watching her stuff and messaging her and is trying to use Freddie and Lily as an in #EastEnders — Kerry💙💙 (@DragonDaemons) June 15, 2023

Theo can't keep away he's honestly so creepy 🙄🙄. He's definitely the guy on the secret cam. The way he looked at Stacey then in the pub 🤢🤢. It's definitely him. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/oWTxt0yg0f — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) June 15, 2023

A second EastEnders viewer tweeted: “The look Theo gave Stacey as she walked away… yeah he’s the one who’s been watching her stuff and messaging her and is trying to use Freddie and Lily as an in.”

A third fan commented: “Theo can’t keep away he’s honestly so creepy. He’s definitely the guy on the secret cam. The way he looked at Stacey then in the pub. It’s definitely him.”

Theo’s certainly giving off some creepy vibes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Theo Stacey’s Secret Cam subscriber?

Theo hanging around with Freddie so much is a little random. He wasn’t nice to Freddie at school as his teacher and now all of a sudden wants to be best mates with him.

The whole set up is rather strange, especially when he’s buying gifts for Lily when he barely knows her. Is Theo trying to please Stacey? Is he Stacey’s Secret Cam subscriber? Or is it Lily he’s really after?

