EastEnders fans spot huge ‘plot hole’ in Rocky bigamy storyline as they predict big twist

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, July 18), Kathy found out that Rocky had committed bigamy.

Jo disrupted the wedding reception at The Vic and had told the shocked bride the news.

EastEnders fans have now spotted a huge ‘plot hole’ after Rocky committed bigamy – but they’re predicted a twist in the tale.

Kathy found out the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kathy found out about Rocky’s bigamy

Before marrying Kathy, Rocky was told by Jo that he wasn’t actually divorced. Last night, Rocky decided to go ahead with the wedding despite this revelation.

He thought everything was going to plan until Jo turned up at the reception.

After the speeches, Jo revealed to Kathy that Rocky was a bigamist.

He made out that he didn’t know what she was talking about. However, Jo then played a voice recording of the conversation they had at the registry office.

Kathy told Jo to leave, prompting Jo to take to the microphone ready to tell the whole pub about Rocky’s crimes.

Jo noted that he could go to prison for seven years for having two wives. Kathy then slapped Jo and started a fight as she realised that Jo had faked the divorce to get one back at Rocky.

Fans have spotted a huge plot hole (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot huge Rocky bigamy plot hole

EastEnders fans have spotted a huge plot hole in Rocky’s bigamy storyline. They have noted that the divorce papers would’ve been checked before the wedding was agreed by the registry office.

This has made fans wonder whether Jo is lying about faking the divorce just to spite Rocky.

One person noted: “Plot hole in the EastEnders storyline of Kathy and Rocky’s wedding. You have to show your divorce certificate when booking your registrar if you’ve been divorced. So Rocky must be? Lol”

Plot hole in the #EastEnders storyline of Kathy and Rockys wedding.

You have to show your divorce certificate when booking your registrar if youve been divorced. So Rocky must be? Lol — Daniels mummy ❤🌺 (@NikkiABoleyn) July 18, 2023

I think Jo is lying about the Divorce papers because she dosnt want Rocky to marry Kathy. I wonder If Jo is hiding an either bigger secret about Rocky's past? 🤔#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/lS8bmRzXSI — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) July 18, 2023

Don't you have to show proof of divorce or death when you get a marriage certificate in the UK?#EastEnders — Matthew Farris 🏳️‍🌈 🌻 (@mattFarris) July 17, 2023

Another person tweeted: “I think Jo is lying about the divorce papers because she doesn’t want Rocky marrying Kathy. I wonder if Jo is hiding an even bigger secret about Rocky’s past?”

A third EastEnders viewer commented: “Don’t you have to show proof of divorce or death when you get a marriage certificate in the UK?”

What does Jo want? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Jo lying to Rocky about the divorce?

Surely the registrar would’ve realised if the divorce papers were fake? This would mean that Rocky and Kathy are legally married as the divorce would’ve been official.

But, is Jo lying to Rocky about the fake divorce? What does she want from him?

