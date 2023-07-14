EastEnders spoilers: Kathy and Rocky’s wedding hit by ex-wife bombshell

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Kathy and Rocky’s wedding is hit by a huge bombshell from Rocky’s ex-wife, Jo.

As Rocky arrives at the registry office, he’s stunned when Jo turns up with news that sends him spiralling.

But, will Jo’s presence stop the wedding from going ahead in EastEnders spoilers?

Jo let Rocky keep his parrot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jo gave Rocky his Jasper back

Jo recently gave Rocky a shock when she turned up in Walford again.

Rocky had desperately wanted to keep her away from Kathy and had met up in secret with her. Jo then handed him the divorce papers explaining that the divorce was finalised.

Rocky didn’t understand why she couldn’t have just posted the papers to him.

Rocky’s fury grew when Jo mentioned ‘his boy’ Jasper. It turned out that Jasper was a pet parrot that Rocky deeply missed.

Kathy ended up paying Jo so that they could take Jasper from her. Rocky was thrilled that Jasper was finally back with him where he belonged.

With this, Jo left Rocky alone once more, with Rocky presuming that he’d never have to see her again.

Jo drops a bombshell on Rocky (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jo arrives at the wedding

On the day of Rocky and Kathy’s wedding, Kathy’s excited to marry Rocky.

However, Rocky and Bobby are both worried after the events of the stag do. Rocky finds himself opening up to Sonia who tells him to be honest with Kathy.

Kathy’s devastated by Rocky’s revelation and admits to Elaine that she’s having doubts about the wedding.

Soon after, Ben arrives with something to try to rectify the situation and make Kathy go ahead with the wedding.

At the registry office, Rocky’s gets a right shock when his ex-wife, Jo, turns up and drops a huge bombshell on him.

With Kathy having arrived for the wedding, Rocky struggles to process Jo’s revelation. But, what is Jo’s bombshell? And, what will this mean for the wedding?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

