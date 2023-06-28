EastEnders fans furious as Lola’s funeral episode is ‘ruined’: ‘Wrong episode to do that in’

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, June 27), the soap aired some emotional scenes as Lola Pearce-Brown’s loved ones attended her funeral.

After the funeral, residents of the Square gathered round for a barbecue in celebration of Lola’s life.

However, now EastEnders fans have been left furious, claiming that Lola’s funeral episode was ‘ruined.’

EastEnders: Lola Pearce-Brown’s funeral

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Lola’s loved ones gather to pay their respects at her funeral. Billy had written a note to Honey explaining that he wouldn’t be attending the funeral.

However, he was soon found at Jamie Mitchell’s grave. Billy thought that he’d failed Lola but he was then persuaded to go to the funeral as this was not the case.

At the funeral, Lola’s mum Emma turned up with some flowers but quickly scarpered.

Jay, Lexi and Billy all said some words before the curtain was drawn on her coffin.

Afterwards, the residents of Walford gathered in the Square for a BBQ as a celebration of Lola’s life.

Felix then told Finlay that they needed more BBQ ingredients making Finlay offer to go. Instead though, Suki and Ravi met him after lying that Vinny wanted to apologise to him.

They threatened to kill Felix if Finlay didn’t leave Walford.

EastEnders fans claim Lola funeral was ‘ruined’

EastEnders fans have now claimed that Lola’s funeral episode was ‘ruined’ thanks to the Suki, Ravi and Finlay scenes. They suggested that this could’ve waited until after Lola’s special episode.

One fan wrote: “[Bleep] they even ruined Lola’s funeral episode threatening to kill people so their multiple crimes won’t be exposed. GARBAGE.”

Another person added: “Wonderful send off for Lola, only thing I didn’t like was Suki and Ravi threatening Finlay, out of place in this episode.”

Wonderful send off for Lola, only thing I didn't like was Suki and Ravi threatening Finlay, out of place in this episode #EastEnders — Hutcherson Barlow (@mrsjhutch28) June 27, 2023

using lola's funeral/wake to threaten someone, sorry suki and ravi you're gone for me #EastEnders — GRACEN LIVES ✈️💜 (@hihannahlouise) June 27, 2023

That episode today of @bbceastenders was 99% of our 100% only thing that let it down is the panesar’s thinking their the sopranos of Walford. But the funeral scenes and the celebration after was absolutely fantastic tribute to a character. #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) June 27, 2023

A third EastEnders viewer commented: “Using Lola’s funeral/wake to threaten someone, sorry Suki and Ravi you’re gone for me.”

“Loved that but didn’t like the threat to Felix. Wrong episode to do that in,” complained a fourth viewer.

A final person added: “That episode today of EastEnders was 99% out of 1oo% only things that let it down is the Panesars thinking they’re the sopranos of Walford But the funeral scenes and the celebration after was an absolutely fantastic tribute to a character.”

Will Finlay leave after Suki and Ravi’s threats?

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, June 28), Finlay demands money off Suki in return for leaving Walford.

Suki gives him what he wants as she’s worried that he’ll expose Vinny to Eve.

With this, Finlay says goodbye to his family and leaves the Square. But, will he ever return?

