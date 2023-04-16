EastEnders fans are demanding to know where Shirley Carter is. The long-running character fled Walford in December after son Mick was missing and presumed dead at sea.

After saying an emotional goodbye to her friend Jean Slater, Shirley packed up and left with Lady Di to stay with her daughter Carly. At the time bosses insisted she would be returning.

Shirley walked out of EastEnders in December and hasn’t been seen since (Credit: BBC)

But almost five months on from her exit and fans are demanding answers. They have been desperate to find out whether Shirley will return.

And Gillian Wright, who plays Jean Slater, posted a suspiciously goodbye-like message to actress Linda Henry after her on-screen exit. She wrote: “I love love love working with this woman! And luckily for me Shirley and Jean had some great scenes together over the years…well I think so anyway!

“Linda Henry creates a wonderful hard-edged, soft-centred, uncompromising character with Shirley. She takes no prisoners and I enjoyed every scene I played with her because of that!

EastEnders: Is Shirley Carter returning?

“I always wanted these two characters to go on a road trip together! Just looking back at a few moments as I look back over the year(s)! Here’s to some New Adventures for you Linda and I hope it won’t be too long before I get to play with you again.”

It has led to fans demanding to know whether Linda is returning as Shirley or not. One said: “How long will it take for people to accept Linda Henry has left? Six months, a year, two years?”

A second said: “I think she’s gone for good, to be honest. It’s a shame – I loved Shirley, and think Linda’s a terrific actress, hugely underrated.”

EastEnders fans are desperate to know if Shirley Carter will return (Credit: BBC)

Another said: “I think Shirley having children abroad that she visits every year is quite realistic. But yes, this year’s visit is getting a bit suss!

“I think the recent teasing of Dean indicates a return storyline for both Shirley and Dean having been cued up. Seeing the photo gave Linda a wobble recently, and if the objective was simply to give her a wobble then there are much easier, less contrived ways they could’ve done it.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“Like the Ian cameo at Dot’s funeral where he spoke to a mystery caller. Return storylines have been plotted, it’s just a case of deploying them at the right time.”

Do you want Shirley back in Walford?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

