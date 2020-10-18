EastEnders fans don’t want Phil Mitchell anywhere near son Raymond – no matter what.

Walford hardman Phil recently reunited with the son he gave up for adoption with Denise Fox.

The pair had a drunken one night stand which resulted in Denise falling pregnant.

However, she decided to have the baby adopted after thinking she was too old to bring him up.

Fans don’t want Phil Mitchell anywhere near Raymond (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Phil Mitchell’s son in EastEnders?

The baby was adopted by a preacher and his wife and, up until this month, was being raised by them.

However, Raymond’s family were murdered in an assassination due to his adopted grandmother Ellie Nixon’s criminal activities.

And now that Ellie is his only living official family member, biological dad Phil is determined to take him back.

Fans don’t think he should be allowed anywhere near Raymond, though.

Raymond is currently in hospital recovering from the car crash (Credit: ITV)

Fans don’t want Phil near Raymond

Writing on a DS Forum, one said: “No way. The way young adopted children always end up back with their birth parents in soaps makes a mockery of the adoption system.”

A second said: “Absolutely not. If it really did have to be one of them then it should be Denise but certainly not him.”

Phil has already ruined two children whose mothers tried their best to get them as far away as possible from his poisonous influence.

“No and no,” said a third, adding: “Doesn’t even need an explanation!”

‘Nothing short of disgusting’

Another added: “The whole idea’s nothing short of disgusting.

“Phil has already ruined two children whose mothers tried their best to get them as far away as possible from his poisonous influence. We don’t need to see him make it a hattrick, especially not when it involves taking a child he’s got no legal connection to away from his real family.

“But of course, we will, because he’s Phil and the show just loves making us watch him trample people into the dirt.”

A fifth said: “Absolutely no way. Raymond has been adopted so Phil has no legal right to him at all.

“Aside from that, he is a terrible father and does anybody want to really watch more angst from Ben when Raymond becomes the ‘favourite’?”

What do you think should happen to Raymond?