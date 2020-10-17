EastEnders legend John Altman is desperate to join Emmerdale – as Nasty Nick.

The actor’s alter-ego Nick bowed out of the BBC soap in his mother Dot’s arms in 2015 after a heroin overdose.

John Altman played Nasty Nick last in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

But he reckons he could’ve survived and made his way to the Dales.

“They’ve never done a crossover in soaps, you know the public would accept it,” he told the Daily Star.

“I’m sure the public would accept it if Nick Cotton appeared up in Emmerdale one day, out of the swirling mist, all tramped up, because he’d been drifting around England.

“Can you imagine that? There’s an idea for the writers up there in Emmerdale. Trouble is I don’t know if the BBC would allow it – I don’t know. My imagination is running riot.”

John recently admitted he would’ve liked soap bosses to leave the door open for Nick to return.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, John said: “It would’ve been nice to keep the door open but I did think the last scene was quite powerful.”

And John wished the ending could’ve been a little more dramatic.

Dot let Nick die after years of putting up with his evil behaviour (Credit: BBC)

“I would’ve liked him to have been on the top of the house with a machine gun and helicopters flying overhead and him getting picked off by a police sniper like James Cagney in White Heat,” John said.

“But they couldn’t afford the helicopters or the guns, I don’t think. An armed siege, that was it. But anyway, they said they couldn’t afford it so it was an overdose on heroin – a lot cheaper.”

John does have fond memories from his days on set and has remained friends with June Brown, who played his long-suffering on-screen mum.

“She’s a Surrey lady, she lives not far from me, so I pop by when I can,” he said.

“The last time I saw her I dropped in a photograph that someone had taken of the two of us. I framed it for her. It was a really nice picture of us having a little hug, having a cuddle.”

