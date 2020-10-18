EastEnders fans are convinced Frankie isn’t Mick Carter‘s daughter and that a twist is coming.

Soap lovers were shocked earlier this month when Frankie said Mick was her dad – and he accepted the news without question.

It later emerged that Mick had been sexually abused by Frankie’s mum Katy Lewis, a care worker hired to help the family, when he was just 12.

What have EastEnders fans said about the Frankie storyline?

However, EastEnders fans have noticed that Mick simply accepted Frankie without a DNA test.

And they think a shock is coming.

Speculating it may emerge that Frankie isn’t Mick’s, one user on the online Digital Spy Forum said: “Unless I missed something, it’s not been actually proven yet that she is his daughter and surely Mick should have gone about trying to get proof by now?”

A second said: “Assumptions can be wrong and it is what Frankie has assumed. She hasn’t got proof and her mum didn’t tell her Mick is the dad either.”

Another agreed, adding: “But it may turn out that Mick is not Frankie’s dad. I hope he isn’t too.”

EastEnders confirms historic child abuse plot

Earlier this week, EastEnders bosses confirmed a historic child sexual abuse storyline for Mick.

The storyline will look at the impact the revelation has on the former landlord.

It will also look at his ongoing struggle with abandonment and coming to terms with the abuse.

Having repressed what happened to him, the story will portray Mick suffering with some long-term effects of abuse.

His emotional difficulties, panic attacks and mental health problems will worsen as a result.

EastEnders working with the NSPCC

Both the NSPCC, the UK’s leading children’s charity, and SurvivorsUK, a specialist service for male and non-binary sexual violence survivors, worked closely with the team on this storyline.

The charities are consulting on scripts and story elements. They also facilitated speaking to real survivors of child sexual abuse to ensure Mick’s story is as accurate as possible.

Speaking about the storyline, executive producer Jon Sen said: “Viewers have always been aware that Mick spent many years in care, which has been the cause of his fractured relationship with Shirley.

“But now the audience will discover just why Mick’s childhood has been so traumatic.

“The storyline will see Mick having to confront the demons of his past, something he has desperately tried to avoid for many years and face up to the realisation that he experienced abuse whilst he was in care.

“Our work with SurvivorsUK and NSPCC has been vital in informing and grounding Mick’s story very much in reality.

“We hope this storyline will help challenge the perceptions, the stigma and the shame – particularly experienced by male survivors.”

The NSPCC helpline is there for any adults who have concerns and want to get advice. Call 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk. Young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via 1-2-1 on www.childline.org.uk.

