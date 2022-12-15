EastEnders fans convinced Fatboy is alive and returning after spotting clue

EastEnders fans are convinced that Arthur Chubb, aka Fatboy, is still alive after spotting a clue.

Fatboy was seemingly killed off in 2015, however as his body was never seen fans wondered if he could still be alive.

But now EastEnders fans are convinced he is alive after spotting a message in a condolence card.

Fatboy use to live with Dot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced Fatboy is alive

Recently Sonia learnt that Dot Branning had died and this week a funeral was held for her.

Many former Albert Square residents returned for her funeral including Lauren Branning and Lofty Holloway.

Dot was close with Fatboy and many wondered if he would make a return for the funeral.

Although Fatboy didn’t make an on-screen return, fans are convinced he is alive after they saw Dot’s great-nephew Reiss reading a condolences card.

EastEnders fans noticed one of the cards was signed by Arthur (Credit: BBC)

Reiss looked at a card which read: “Mrs B – Forever in my heart. Arthur x.”

As Arthur is Fatboy’s real name and he would often refer to Dot as ‘Mrs B’ fans believe this is a sign he is alive and may even return to Walford one day.

#EastEnders Omg the card it's from Arthur "fatboy" Chubb ! He is alive! pic.twitter.com/o7qnZBhTTD — Luna (@LunaPhoebeQuinn) December 14, 2022

@bbceastenders

A card addressed to "Mrs B"

From "Arthur"???

Is this a tease for a fatboy return!?!?#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/fkNOkbOSsK — Chelsea (@Chelaz1999) December 15, 2022

can we actually imagine if they brought fatboy back from the dead #EastEnders — amy (@staceysmartin_) December 13, 2022

EastEnders: What happened to Fatboy?

Fatboy was played by actor Ricky Norwood and the character was in EastEnders from 2010 until 2015.

In 2015 Fatboy became caught up in a feud between Ronnie Mitchell and Vincent Hubbard.

In a tragic case of mistaken identity Fatboy was kidnapped by some of Ronnie’s heavies and locked in the boot of a car at the Arches.

Unfortunately the car then got taken off to be crushed and the last we saw of Ricky Norwood’s character was Vincent pulling Fatboy’s trademark ‘F’ medallion out of the car’s wreckage.

However viewers never saw Fatboy’s body.

Fatboy was seemingly killed off in 2015, however his body was never seen (Credit: BBC)

What has Ricky Norwood been up to since leaving EastEnders?

From 2015 until 2018 he was a panellist on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and in 2016 he was a housemate in Celebrity Big Brother.

Ricky has also continued acting and appeared in the second and third instalments of the Netflix Christmas trilogy The Princess Switch.

Ricky played Reggie in The Princess Switch: Switched Again and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

The films starred actress Vanessa Hudgens.

