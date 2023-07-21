Martin and Stacey are giving things a go again in EastEnders, finally reuniting after Kathy and Rocky’s wedding.

Things are finally looking up for them now that they’ve realised that they’ve always meant to be together.

However, a new EastEnders fan theory predicts that Martin’s ex, Ruby Allen, will return with his child and drive a wedge between him and Stacey.

Stacey chose Martin over Theo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin and Stacey have reunited

Recently in EastEnders, Stacey went on a date with Theo at Walford East.

However, she didn’t feel much of a spark. Eve got the wrong end of the stick and thought that Stacey liked him.

She asked Theo to be Stacey’s plus one to Kathy and Rocky’s wedding. Later on, Stacey then told Eve that she didn’t like Theo and had instead dreamt of Martin.

On Kathy’s hen do, Stacey got drunk and left a message to Martin asking him to be her plus one instead.

Things were made awkward when both Theo and Martin turned up at the wedding.

After Stacey kissed Martin, she told Theo that she didn’t see a future with him but asked if he’d keep on tutoring Lily.

Later on, Stacey and Martin agreed to give things a go again although he was taken aback when Stacey revealed that she was still doing the Secret Cam work.

A new fan theory predicts that Ruby will come back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Ruby to return with Martin’s child?

Now that Stacey and Martin have reunited as a couple, a fan has predicted that they won’t stay happy for long.

A new fan theory predicts that Martin’s ex, Ruby Allen, will return to Walford with Martin’s child. This could split Martin and Stacey up as a result.

Now that Stacey & Martin are back together, countdown to Ruby’s return w/a kid… #EastEnders — Beth (@TnsBAW) July 20, 2023

One fan commented: “Now that Stacey & Martin are back together, countdown to Ruby’s return with a kid…”

Will Ruby make a comeback? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Ruby return with Martin’s child?

In 2022, Ruby gave birth off-screen after having divorced Martin.

But, could she soon return with Martin’s child and ruin things for Martin and Stacey? Imagine the drama!

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Will Ruby return with Martin’s child? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!