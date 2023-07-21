EastEnders fan theory: Ian Beale to kill Rocky at Christmas?

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, July 20), Kathy and Rocky prepared to hand Jo the money she had demanded.

Kathy warned Rocky that if Ian found out that she was selling the chippie he wouldn’t be happy.

A new EastEnders fan theory now predicts that Ian Beale will return to kill Rocky at Christmas.

Kathy warned Rocky about Ian (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kathy considered selling up

Viewers will know that Jo has been demanding money from Kathy and Rocky.

After revealing Rocky’s bigamy, Jo has demanded £50,000 in return for signing the official divorce papers.

Kathy spoke to Elaine and realised that she had a commitment to help Rocky out of his mess.

With this, she took out a loan and sold some of her assets. She then told Rocky that she’d be selling the chippie too.

Later on, Kathy told Rocky that if Ian ever came back and found out that she’d sold the chippie, there would be trouble.

However, it seemed as though she wouldn’t need to sell up after all as Ben managed to scare Jo off by pretending to be a cop.

A fan reckons that Ian could return to kill (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Ian to kill Rocky at Christmas?

While Kathy may not be selling up, a new fan theory suggests that Ian could return to get revenge on Rocky for how he’s treated Kathy, especially if he finds out about the bigamy.

Ian could return to Walford this year and kill Rocky making him the dead guy at Christmas.

Rocky has been my wildcard for the dead body at christmas, ian beale to kill rocky? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/dtM2Zz1N7E — derek branning's shiny pursed lips (@realseanslater) July 20, 2023

One fan who conjured up the theory tweeted: “Rocky has been my wildcard for the dead body at Christmas, Ian Beale to kill Rocky?”

But will he return and kill Rocky to get revenge for his treatment of Kathy?

Will Rocky end up dead? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Ian kill Rocky?

We know that someone ends up dead at Christmas and we’ve been looking for clues ever since THAT flash forward episode.

But, could Ian return and kill Rocky? Will Rocky end up being the dead guy at Christmas?

