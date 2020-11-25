Soaps

EastEnders: Emma Barton rushes into busy road to save dog

Emma rushed to help the escaped dog

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders star Emma Barton has revealed she rushed into a busy road to save a dog who had escaped.

The actress, who plays Honey Mitchell in the BBC soap, wrote about the incident on her Twitter account.

She tweeted: “So is it too early for wine? Thank you to all the drivers who stopped for me whilst I was running like a crazy woman in the middle of a busy road to rescue an escaped doggy. That was a lucky one.

“The neighbour’s little dog is fine. I’m shaking like a leaf though.”

Emma’s followers commented on the post praising her for saving the pooch.

One wrote: “Ah, well done for helping the dog. Glad you’re all okay x.”

A second said: “Superwoman! Hope you’re okay!”

A third added: “Well done, never too early for wine after that.”

EastEnders: Emma Barton celebrates 15 years as Honey

Recently the actress celebrated 15 years since her character Honey first appeared in EastEnders.

Emma first joined the BBC soap in 2005. She took a break from the show last year as she competed in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Emma took a break from EastEnders to compete in Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures 

Meanwhile, her character Honey left Albert Square to get some help, as she had been suffering from an eating disorder.

Honey returned to screens in September when EastEnders came back after being off air for a few months.

Honey’s recent storyline saw her being drugged by her date, Paul.

Honey was drugged by Paul (Credit: BBC)

In the scenes, Paul spiked Honey’s drink whilst she was in the bathroom.

As they left the restaurant, she managed to call Jay, but it went to voicemail. After hearing the message, Jay became worried and went looking for his friend.

Jay found Honey (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick and Katy visit his childhood care home 

He soon found Honey led unconscious in an alleyway with Paul stood over her with his trousers unzipped. Jay managed to chase Paul away and call the police.

Later, Honey was taken to hospital and she decided she wanted to press charges against Paul.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

