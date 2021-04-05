Denise Van Outen, who was in EastEnders from April to May 2015, has revealed she found working on the show ‘very intense.’

The actress, singer and presenter played businesswoman Karen Smart for four episodes in 2015. Karin even ended up having a fling with Max Branning.

However Denise has recently spoke about her time working on the show.

EastEnders: Denise Van Outen talks about working on the soap

Denise worked on EastEnders in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking in an exclusive chat with The Sun, Denise said: “Everyone I met on EastEnders would just moan about it, just whinging about everything.

“The day I arrived, I’m quite a bubbly person, I was like ‘hi’ and they were like ‘oh you’re going to hate this.’ I was like ‘oh really?’ I don’t know what it’s like now but when I was on I found it very intense.

“But I think it was quite public knowledge there was a lot of tension on set.”

Denise played Karin Smart (Credit: BBC)

However Denise puts the tension down to the incredible work the actors do.

She added: ” I don’t want to disrespect any of the actors from EastEnders because they do an amazing job, but I think perhaps there’s a lot they go through. They’re very focused and I just thought I would have more fun.”

EastEnders: What happened to Karin Smart?

Karin arrived in Walford in search of Phil and was quickly intercepted by curious Max.

Jay Brown warned Max that Karen’s late husband was involved in a dodgy business.

Karin slept with Max Branning (Credit: BBC)

Soon Max and Karen ended up sleeping together, but it appeared this was part of Phil’s plan.

Phil soon paid her a large sum of money and she left. However she returned a few weeks later to inform Max that he needed to get rid of the cars as they police were onto him.

Max ended up getting rid of the cars, but after Phil bribed him, he decided to sign the Arches back over to him.

