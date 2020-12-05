EastEnders confirms eight suspects as Ian Beale is brutally attacked

EastEnders has confirmed the eight suspects in Ian Beale’s brutal attack.

Smarmy Ian was left for dead on the floor of the Queen Vic after one of his many enemies decided to put him out of his misery last night.

Friday night’s episode showed Ian winding up his many enemies in the Square after a shock of his own.

He was publicly arrested for mortgage fraud after Tina Carter discovered the secret and reported him.

However, Kathy insisted it was a “family matter” and convinced police to release him.

Read more: EastEnders Christmas SPOILERS: Soap reveals ‘revenge is on the cards’

Furious Ian then discovered exactly who had reported him and went to confront her.

He told her she would never get the Vic back – and barred all her family from the pub they used to own.

She lost her temper and forced herself into Ian’s house ready for a fight.

Ian’s list of enemies has grown hugely in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

And from the looks of a special sequence it looks like she got one.

Tina was seen back at Gray’s washing blood from her hands and face.

The soap then gave fans a glimpse of what else had happened on the Square that night.

Ian Beale was left for dead in last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Who tried to kill Ian Beale?

Rainie Highway could be seen rushing through Walford on a mission. Ian had ruined her chances of being a mother again.

Her husband Stuart could be seen burning something at the allotments.

Ian’s brother Ben could be seen leaving the pub where Ian had been attacked.

However, Tina will be the prime suspect after publicly attacking Ian (Credit: BBC)

Peter Beale, still furious at his dad, could be seen nursing his own wounds looking bloodied and bruised.

His brother Bobby looked to be suffering from a mental health episode in an alleyway after Peter tried to convince him to kill Ian.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick and Linda split up by Katy?

However, Max Branning could be seen looking like he had taken revenge on Ian for his blackmail attempts.

And Suki Panesar rounded out the suspects but looked a lot less suspicious than the rest.

She sat at a bar in front of the CCTV – looking like she was setting up her own alibi for Ian’s attack.

But who do you think is responsible? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!